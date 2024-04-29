The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has reported that it processed and categorized 274 films from Nigeria’s film industry in the first quarter of the year.

Dr. Shaibu Husseini, the board’s Executive Director/CEO, revealed this information in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to the NFVCB boss, the data was gathered by the board’s Department of Film Censorship and Classification and covers a variety of film genres, the News Agency of Nigeria stated. This report will be submitted to relevant federal agencies to contribute to the calculation of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product for Q1 2024.

When compared to the same period of 2023, it was gathered that the NFVCB processed 280 films, a 2.14% drop year on year, based on an earlier report.

The majority of the films produced during this period were in English, with 250 out of the total being in that language. The remaining films were in Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, and Hindi.

An analysis of the films’ classification by target audience showed that over 50 percent of the total films were rated ’18’, intended for mature audiences. Films rated ’15’, ’12’, those requiring Parental Guidance (PG), and those suitable for ‘General’ viewing followed in decreasing order.

The NFVCB, a federal government agency responsible for regulating Nigeria’s film and video industry, is empowered by law to classify and register all films and videos, regardless of their origin. The board also maintains a register of film and video outlets across the country.

What you should know

Established under Act No.85 of 1993, the National Film and Video Censors Board assumes a pivotal role as the regulatory authority overseeing Nigeria's dynamic film and video sector.

Furthermore, the Board also registers every film and video outlet nationwide, while maintaining a comprehensive registry of such registered establishments, among other prescribed responsibilities.