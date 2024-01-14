President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently appointed Dr. Shaibu Husseini as the new Director-General of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), succeeding Adedayo Thomas.

This was announced via a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Spokesperson on Media and Publicity, last Friday in Abuja.

Dr. Shaibu Husseini is a Nigerian journalist, performing artist, cultural administrator, PR and media expert, film critic, and film curator.

Early life and academic background

Dr Husseini was born on the 4th of December 4, 1970, and pursued his education at the Lagos State University School of Communication and the University of Lagos, earning a BSc (First Class) in Mass Communication, and an MSc (Distinction) respectively.

He later pursued a Doctorate in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos.

Career

His most recent role was as the editor-at-large for The Guardian newspaper.

Dr. Husseini was once the Secretary of the Governing Board of the National Theatre/National Troupe of Nigeria (2011-2015) and has held roles such as Director of Dance and Music and Head of the Strategic Communication Unit at the National Troupe of Nigeria.

He also has a 16-year tenure as the Chair of the Selection Committee for the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

Furthermore, he served as the chairman of the College of Screeners and has been a longstanding member of the jury board for the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Dr. Shaibu has also participated in various conferences, workshops, and festivals, contributing to film, theatre, and allied matters.

Achievements

Lauded as the “most consistent documentarist” in Nollywood, Dr Shaibu Husseini wrote a book titled “Moviedom” in 2010, offering insights into Nollywood’s developmental stages.

As an alumnus of the United States International Visitors Leadership Programme and the AIG-Public Leaders Programme at the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Governance, he has demonstrated his commitment to leadership and international collaboration.

In 2014, Dr. Shaibu received recognition from the Nollywood Film Festival in Germany for his significant contributions to the Nigerian Film Industry.

Affiliations

His involvement extends to serving on the boards and juries of several local and international film-related committees, including those of the Mainframe Film Institute, the International Film Festival, and the Bank of Industry (BOI) Nollywood Fund.

Currently, he is a voting member of the International Golden Globes Award and a consultant to the Berlin International Film Festival, utilizing his extensive experience in theatre, cultural administration, public relations, advertising, journalism, broadcasting, and film.