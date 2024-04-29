In Canada, over one million foreign students are primarily restricted to low-wage, part-time jobs.

This is due to youth unemployment figures in Canada currently hovering near 12%, according to the government’s statistical agency, with the overall unemployment rate reaching 6.1% in March.

Nairametrics learned that Canada’s population reached about 39 million, marking the fastest rate since 1957, primarily due to immigration.

However, this rapid increase has contributed to housing cost pressures and strains on government-financed health care, leading to a tightening job market that impacts the country’s large cohort of international students.

The country has witnessed long queues forming outside businesses for even a single job opening, such as a cashier position.

In public remarks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged the unintended consequences of his government’s strategy of addressing labor shortages through high levels of immigration and temporary residency. He noted the significant increase in temporary immigrants, stating,

“Now we’re at 7.5% of our population comprised of temporary immigrants. That’s something we need to get back under control.”

What they said

International students who have been vital to Canada’s rapid growth, are now facing challenges.

Despite being offered pathways to employment and eventual citizenship, they encounter restrictions on work hours and job types.

Al Parsai, an immigration expert based in Toronto, noted,

“The main issue is that they cannot work full time. They also do not have a Canadian degree or Canadian work experience, yet. Consequently, they end up looking for hourly minimum wage jobs.”

Dhvani Malik, a fourth-year international relations student at the University of British Columbia, expressed the strain. She said that in her circle, students are taking multiple part-time jobs to address the burden.

She revealed that students have to negotiate, opting to purchase certain groceries at one point and deferring the purchase of others until they can afford them.

She stated:

“The present affordability crisis in Vancouver, along with the declining job opportunities, is becoming very stressful.”

“International students already pay so much in fees, and the increasing rent and living costs have only added to the financial pressure.”

“My field has several job opportunities in the nonprofit sector and the government, but those jobs are reserved for domestic students and refugees.”

As a result of the limitations in the job market, Ontario has become the harshest province in cracking down on international students, aiming to allocate 96% of foreign study permits only to public universities and colleges. Quebec may follow suit, with calls to freeze all temporary immigration to Canada by the Parti Quebecois.

Recommended reading: Canadian province to issue 12900 study permits to international students in 2024