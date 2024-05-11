The Executive Director/CEO of the National Films and Videos Censors Board (NFVCB), Dr. Shaibu Husseini, pinpointed that one of the key reasons filmmakers circumvent the board is the arduous process of obtaining DVD classification.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting held at the NFVCB Lagos Zonal office in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday, Husseini emphasized the critical importance of regulatory bodies accessing accurate data to drive the film and TV industry to unprecedented heights.

Husseini emphasized the indispensable role of precise data in the classification and censorship of films and content produced by skit makers and producers.

Gathering key stakeholders from the Nigerian film industry, the meeting aimed to deliberate on strategies to bolster the sector’s growth and development.

The executive director reiterated the significance of digitizing the process, highlighting the inefficiencies of the current analog system.

What Dr Husseini said

“We should no longer be doing analogue at a time when we should be talking about digital, and we have agreed to digitalise the process. “I found out that one of the reasons people are bypassing the board and releasing films without classification is because of the tedious process of getting your films on DVD. “It is time consuming and the process is cumbersome. “Therefore, we are committed to providing a service that will be convenient for the filmmakers. “They can stay in the comfort of their homes wherever they are, upload their films, pay online, see how the film is being processed, and then print their certificates online,” he said.

Addressing public health concerns, Husseini articulated plans to establish a smoke-free motion picture sector in Nigeria, aligning with World Tobacco Free Day initiatives. He implored practitioners to exercise restraint in depicting tobacco use in films, advocating for responsible filmmaking.

Expressing his vision for a proactive and responsive NFVCB, Husseini emphasized the importance of upholding ethical standards in filmmaking to avoid legal entanglements. He cautioned against content that glorifies crime or tarnishes Nigeria’s image on the global stage.

What to know

Looking ahead, the NFVCB chief outlined plans for nationwide media literacy campaigns targeting youths and mothers to foster informed viewing habits and parental supervision.

“We will ensure that we carry out media literacy, to educate young minds being corrupted daily about the things that they can view or avoid on social media. “It is also to educate our parents and teachers on what they can do to protect the average child. “What they watch and see register in their minds, and as a parent, you have a responsibility.

More insight

Reflecting on his appointment as the sixth executive director of the board, Shaibu attributed his selection to his unwavering passion for the film industry. He pledged to leverage the NFVCB’s resources to enhance its impact and leave a lasting legacy.

As the NFVCB prepares to commemorate its 30th anniversary, Husseini unveiled plans to publish comprehensive reports chronicling the board’s evolution over three decades. These publications will serve as a testament to the NFVCB’s enduring commitment to advancing Nigeria’s film industry.

Before his appointment, Husseini distinguished himself as a National Dance Troupe member, bringing much artistic and administrative experience to his new role.