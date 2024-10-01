The Federal Government of Nigeria has taken a significant step to boost the local film industry by granting a licensing waiver for investors looking to establish cottage or community cinemas across the country.

This announcement was made by Dr. Husseini Shaibu, Executive Director and CEO of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

The waiver aligns with the agenda set by Minister of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hanatu Musawa, aimed at providing necessary incentives to stimulate investment in the creative sector. Dr. Shaibu highlighted that this initiative is expected to enhance revenue generation for both the government and filmmakers while creating job opportunities for young Nigerians nationwide.

“The decision to grant a licensing waiver would have a huge multiplier effect in the bottom rung of the cinema exhibitor pyramid,” he stated. He emphasized that the initiative will not only expand the number of cinema screens but also promote the local box office for Nollywood films.

As part of this initiative, the NFVCB has granted provisional approval to an investor to conduct a twelve-month test run of a community cinema project, following the minister’s endorsement. Should the pilot prove successful, the board intends to recommend broader waivers to stakeholders, thereby facilitating the growth of the film exhibition sector, particularly for local content.

What to know

Dr. Shaibu urged industry stakeholders to consider the establishment of community cinemas, noting the benefits of bringing cinemagoers from local communities, towns, and villages back to the big screen. He cited successful examples from countries like India, where community cinemas coexist with larger, more sophisticated movie theaters.

Furthermore, the NFVCB is exploring collaborations between community cinema operators and established cinema owners to deliver unique cinematic experiences that cater to local audiences. In a move to further incentivize the industry, the board has proposed a reduction in exhibition and distribution license fees for operators, aimed at broadening the business landscape for cinema exhibition in Nigeria.

Describing these policies as smart strategic decisions, Dr. Shaibu reaffirmed the NFVCB’s commitment to engaging filmmakers and content creators, emphasizing the importance of submitting their films for classification before exhibition on both traditional and digital platforms. He noted recent stakeholder meetings in Lafia, Nassarawa State, aimed at fostering unity and collaboration within the industry.

“One of the reforms that the board has already started implementing is the reduction in classification time for film and video works,” he explained. “We have already reduced duration/comeback time for film classification to a maximum of 48 hours for full-length feature films and same-day classification for dramatized short content (skits) and musical videos.”

The introduction of online submission processes has also been implemented to streamline operations for filmmakers.

Established by Act No. 85 of 1993, now referred to as the National Film and Video Censors Board Act Cap No. 40 (2004 as amended), the NFVCB serves as the regulatory authority for the film and video industry in Nigeria. It is responsible for classifying all films and videos, whether locally produced or imported, and maintaining a comprehensive register of cinema outlets throughout the country.