In a groundbreaking diplomatic mission, HRM Oba Prof. Alexander Olusegun MacGregor, the esteemed monarch of Orile-Ilawo, Abeokuta Ogun State, led a historic delegation to the Republic of Liberia, fortifying the bonds between the two nations and laying the groundwork for future collaborations.

Accompanied by his wife, HRH Olori Omolara MacGregor, His Majesty arrived in Monrovia, the capital city of Liberia, with a carefully selected delegation of cabinet chiefs. This delegation included leading experts in various fields such as real estate and mining, underscoring the significance of the visit.

Among the delegation were Aare Tunde Debayo-Doherty, Executive Director of 27th Development; Chief Samuel Williams, CEO of 27th Development; Chief Olayinka Junaid; Ambassador Tosin Sanusi; and Ruth Boniface of 27th Development. This high-profile group further highlighted the importance and potential impact of the visit.

RelatedStories No Content Available

During the visit, His Majesty and his delegation held meetings with top Liberian officials, including President Joseph Boakai, Vice President Jeremiah Koung, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow.

Discussions focused on economic integration, cultural heritage, agriculture, free trade, and assimilation of Liberians in Nigeria, laying a foundation for future international relations and investment, particularly for the 27th Development brand. For 27th Development, this meeting represents a pivotal step in fulfilling its mission of “Building the Future, Today,” as it seeks to forge new pathways for growth and international collaboration.

Aare Tunde Debayo-Doherty, ED, 27th Development, on behalf of the delegation, expressed immense satisfaction with the robust engagements, stating that it signifies a tipping point for future collaborations and economic development between both nations, further amplifying the brand’s commitment to shaping the future.

In a series of high-level meetings with top Liberian officials, including Vice President Jeremiah Koung and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sara Beysolow, His Majesty and the delegation explored avenues for enhanced cooperation in various sectors, including agriculture, free trade, and assimilation initiatives benefiting Liberians in Nigeria.

Beyond diplomatic talks, the visit showcased the rich cultural heritage of both nations, with vibrant displays of traditional music, dance, and art. This cultural exchange not only deepened mutual understanding but also laid the groundwork for enduring friendships and partnerships.

The highlight of the visit was a grand state banquet hosted by the Liberian Government, attended by dignitaries, diplomats, and cultural luminaries. Here, His Majesty and his delegation reiterated their commitment to fostering goodwill and cooperation between Nigeria and Liberia, making a significant donation to the Yasmin Foundation, symbolizing the spirit of solidarity and support.

This historic visit by Oba Prof. Alexander Olusegun MacGregor not only strengthened the bond between Nigeria and Liberia but also set the stage for greater economic cooperation, cultural exchange, and diplomatic ties between the two nations.