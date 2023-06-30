Nollywood has gained global recognition and is now the second largest film sector after Hollywood at $6.4 billion.

The Oscars Academy has extended membership invitations to four talented individuals from Nollywood, recognizing their innovative contributions to the industry.

The newly inducted members, including Jade Osiberu, Richard Mofe Damijo, CJ Obasi, and Kunle Afolayan, have made significant impacts and contributed to Nollywood’s growth and success.

In a testament to Nollywood’s rising global prominence, the renowned Oscars Academy has recently welcomed four exceptional talents from the Nigerian film industry into its esteemed ranks.

These newly inducted members represent a significant milestone for Nollywood, solidifying its place on the international stage.

With a valuation of $6.4 billion as of 2022 as of 2022, Nollywood has firmly established itself as the second-largest film industry worldwide, trailing only behind Hollywood.

Notable box office hits like “The Wedding Party” and “Battle on Buka Street” have propelled Nollywood’s success, bringing it closer to the zenith of its dominance.

The Oscars Academy’s recognition of Nollywood’s creative contributions underscores the industry’s innovative spirit and its growing importance in the global film landscape.

The inclusion of these talented individuals in the prestigious academy is a testament to their exceptional achievements and their pivotal roles in shaping Nollywood’s progress.

In this article, Nairametrics shines a spotlight on these four newly inducted members, delving into their remarkable accomplishments and examining the unique contributions they have made to Nollywood’s flourishing success.

Join us as we celebrate their achievements and explore the ways in which they have further elevated Nollywood’s position as a major player in the global film production arena.

Jade Osiberu

Jadesola Osiberu, a rising filmmaker and director, has swiftly carved a niche for herself in the industry. Renowned for her blockbusters such as “Brotherhood,” “Sugar Rush,” and the gripping crime thriller “Gangs of Lagos,” Jadesola radiates creativity and innovation.

From her meticulous casting choices to the impeccable cinematography in her films, she leaves no stone unturned. It was previously reported by Nairametrics that Jade, along with her production company Greoh Studios, signed an exclusive three-year deal with Prime Video to create and develop TV shows and movies.

“Gangs of Lagos” is the first African Nollywood content resulting from this collaboration. Last year, the film generated an impressive N328,881,000 at the Nigerian box office, remaining in cinemas for 14 weeks.

Richard Mofe Damijo

Richard Mofe Damijo, a highly paid and versatile actor, has enjoyed a successful acting career spanning several decades. At 61 years old, he continues to be a prominent figure in the industry. His appearance in the Netflix original political series “King of Boys 2,” produced by Kemi Adetiba, reaffirmed his status as one of the industry’s finest.

The previous installment of “King of Boys” grossed N200 million according to box office data. RMD has also showcased his talent in other productions such as “Shanty Town” and “Castle on Castle.” This veteran actor consistently delivers remarkable performances, upholding his influence in the industry.

C.J Obasi

Nigerian filmmaker CJ Obasi has rapidly ascended the ladder of influence with movies like “Ojuju” and “Mami Wata.” African Film Ny describes Obasi as “fiery,” particularly praising his zero-budget film “Ojuju,” which won the Best Nigerian Film award at the Africa International Film Festival in November 2014. His film “Mami Wata” received a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, one of the largest film critic platforms.

Kunle Afolayan

Kunle Afolayan, the CEO of Golden Effects Pictures, is one of the industry’s most notable filmmakers. His film “Anikulapo” enjoyed tremendous success in 2022, accumulating a staggering 8,730,000 global views and becoming the most-watched non-English movie on Netflix in its initial weeks of release.

In a 2015 interview, Afolayan revealed that his film “October 1” had grossed over N100 million since its premiere. Recently, “Anikulapo” received multiple accolades at the African Magic Awards, triumphing in four categories.

Other Nollywood stars previously invited by the Oscars Academy include Funke Akindele, an A-list producer and actress whose movie “Battle on Buka Street” secured the top spot as the highest-grossing film.

The talented actress and filmmaker were also invited for her award-winning movie “Omo Ghetto: The Saga” and comedy series “Jenifa.” Daniel K. Daniel, Newton Aduaka renowned for ‘Ezra,’ and Blessing Egbe celebrated for ‘Lekki Wives’ were also honoured in the acting and directing categories respectively.

In 2021, Ramsey Nouah Jr., Mo Abudu, and US-based director Andrew Dosummu joined the esteemed class of the Oscars Academy.

When will the Oscars take place?

The Academy announced that the 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, under the auspices of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

This marks the third consecutive year that the Academy Awards ceremony will be held in March.

The submission deadline for general categories for the 2024 Oscars is set for November 18, 2023. Preliminary voting for the shortlists will commence on December 18, with the results announced on December 21.

The nominations voting period will run from January 11-16, 2024, and the official nominations will be announced on January 23, as revealed by the Academy.