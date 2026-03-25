American rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has signed a $100 million deal to launch a new entertainment hub in New York, marking his latest expansion into hospitality and experiential entertainment.

The project, developed in partnership with Robert Earl, founder and CEO of Planet Hollywood, will see the creation of “PH Live” at the Planet Hollywood Times Square location in New York City, according to a company statement.

The venue is designed as a multi-purpose entertainment destination, featuring advanced LED technology, live music performances, film and television premiere events, private functions, and live sports simulcasts.

What they are saying

It will also cater to corporate gatherings and VIP experiences, positioning it as a premium nightlife and entertainment hub in one of the world’s busiest commercial districts.

The partnership also signals 50 Cent’s first major foray into a combined restaurant and entertainment concept. The venue will include a dining experience offering a curated menu, blending casual dining with upscale presentation, alongside immersive entertainment.

“This is about creating the ultimate entertainment destination,” 50 Cent said, noting that the concept brings together music, film, sports, and nightlife in a single location.

Earl added that the collaboration reflects a broader strategy to reposition Planet Hollywood within the global entertainment space.

He highlighted 50 Cent’s influence across music, television, and business as a key driver of the project’s appeal.

What you should know

The development builds on 50 Cent’s growing portfolio beyond music, which includes television production, branded experiences, and strategic partnerships.

The rapper, known for producing hit series such as Power and BMF, is expected to incorporate elements of his film and television career into the venue, including curated memorabilia displays.

Looking ahead, both parties indicated that PH Live could be scaled beyond New York, with plans to explore expansion into other U.S. cities, including Shreveport, Louisiana, where 50 Cent is already investing in film and television infrastructure.

The deal further strengthens 50 Cent’s existing relationship with Planet Hollywood, which includes a residency in Las Vegas and branded hospitality offerings within the resort.

Beyond music, 50 Cent has built a diversified career in film and television. He is the creator and executive producer of the hit TV series Power and has expanded the franchise into multiple spin-offs, cementing his influence in entertainment production.

As an entrepreneur, he has invested in various ventures spanning beverages, technology, and entertainment, including partnerships with major brands and the development of film and television studios.

Known for his sharp deal-making instincts, he has consistently translated cultural relevance into business success.