Forbes recently unveiled a new list of top schools outside the Ivy League, citing ongoing anti-Israel protests on Ivy League campuses.
According to Forbes, the publication highlighted a shift in reputations, naming them the “New Ivies” after using various metrics to determine replacements which included disqualifying traditional Ivy League and Ivy-plus schools.
Among them, the University of Florida stood out for its handling of rule-breaking protesters, earning praise for its stance from university spokesman Steve Orlando.
In the last few years, complaints have arisen about these colleges. According to them, the colleges’ admission policies focused more on picking students with specialized skills instead of well-rounded, smart students.
Also, there’s been talk about grades being too high at Harvard and Yale. And lately, there have been criticisms about how the colleges handled protests against the war in Gaza.
The new list of public Ivy League universities
- Binghamton University
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- University of Florida
- University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- University of Maryland – College Park
- University of Michigan – Ann Arbor
- University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill
- University of Texas – Austin
- University of Virginia
- University of Wisconsin – Madison
Private Ivies
- Boston College
- Carnegie Mellon University
- Emory University
- Georgetown University
- Johns Hopkins University
- Northwestern University
- Rice University
- University of Notre Dame
- University of Southern California
- Vanderbilt University
Forbes Methodology
According to Forbes, by observing the news, one could discern a palpable unease on Ivy League campuses.
It reported that these institutions have faced criticism for their admissions policies, grading practices, and handling of on-campus protests.
The methodology employed therefore involved disqualifying traditional Ivies and Ivy-plus schools, resulting in a pool of 1,743 colleges.
Criteria included high standardized test scores and selectivity measures, alongside surveys of hiring managers.
The resulting list includes well-known institutions like Johns Hopkins and the University of Michigan, alongside others gaining wider recognition such as Binghamton University in New York.
