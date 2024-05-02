Forbes recently unveiled a new list of top schools outside the Ivy League, citing ongoing anti-Israel protests on Ivy League campuses.

According to Forbes, the publication highlighted a shift in reputations, naming them the “New Ivies” after using various metrics to determine replacements which included disqualifying traditional Ivy League and Ivy-plus schools.

Among them, the University of Florida stood out for its handling of rule-breaking protesters, earning praise for its stance from university spokesman Steve Orlando.

In the last few years, complaints have arisen about these colleges. According to them, the colleges’ admission policies focused more on picking students with specialized skills instead of well-rounded, smart students.

Also, there’s been talk about grades being too high at Harvard and Yale. And lately, there have been criticisms about how the colleges handled protests against the war in Gaza.

The new list of public Ivy League universities

Binghamton University

Georgia Institute of Technology

University of Florida

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Maryland – College Park

University of Michigan – Ann Arbor

University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill

University of Texas – Austin

University of Virginia

University of Wisconsin – Madison

Private Ivies

Boston College

Carnegie Mellon University

Emory University

Georgetown University

Johns Hopkins University

Northwestern University

Rice University

University of Notre Dame

University of Southern California

Vanderbilt University

Forbes Methodology

According to Forbes, by observing the news, one could discern a palpable unease on Ivy League campuses.

It reported that these institutions have faced criticism for their admissions policies, grading practices, and handling of on-campus protests.

The methodology employed therefore involved disqualifying traditional Ivies and Ivy-plus schools, resulting in a pool of 1,743 colleges.

Criteria included high standardized test scores and selectivity measures, alongside surveys of hiring managers.

The resulting list includes well-known institutions like Johns Hopkins and the University of Michigan, alongside others gaining wider recognition such as Binghamton University in New York.