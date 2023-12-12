About five basic leadership trends have a huge possibility of changing leadership trends in 2024.

This is according to Forbes, these changes are in the process propelled by technological advancements and evolving workforce dynamics. The research indicates that to excel as leaders, it’s crucial to stay tuned to pivotal shifts impacting industries and markets.

Here are five leadership trends poised to take centre stage in 2024:

Wellbeing-Focused Leadership

The workforce is experiencing a heightened emphasis on wellbeing and mental health, particularly for remote workers.

Therefore, leaders must address major global changes, such as the cost of living crisis, geopolitical tensions, and the threat of layoffs.

The urgency lies in acknowledging and combatting stress which is why leaders should prioritize employee wellbeing to enhance productivity and engagement.

AI-Powered Leadership

The generative AI surge, exemplified by innovations like ChatGPT, necessitates leaders to integrate this technology at scale.

Upskilling teams on effective AI deployment can significantly enhance productivity and employee well-being.

Leaders can gain valuable data and intelligence to optimize decision-making and overall effectiveness.

Emotionally-Intelligent Leadership

As Gen Z becomes a dominant workforce presence, leaders should develop a growth mindset and coaching skills to mentor and elevate young professionals.

Employees in general, seek leaders with empathy, compassion, self-awareness, excellent communication skills, and a coaching-oriented approach.

These emotionally intelligent leaders foster positive work environments, attract quality talent, and adeptly resolve workplace conflicts.

Emphasis on Equality and Diversity

Leaders must eradicate unconscious biases and prioritize marginalized groups, including women to create an inclusive workplace.

Gen Z has influenced this shift towards equality and diversity, requiring leaders to foster environments where multiple cultures and generations can thrive.

The Great Negotiation

With rising living costs and the freelancing industry’s projected growth, leaders must recognize that employees, especially younger generations, are not solely committed to traditional employment.

This originated from anticipated tensions between young workers and employers in 2024 which necessitated a “Great Negotiation” for a healthy compromise.

Hence, adaptation is crucial for leaders who need to formulate policies supporting flexible work arrangements to accommodate employees’ changing needs.