A new report by Jobberman Nigeria has revealed that nearly 9 in 10 employers in Nigeria exclude marginalised groups from their recruitment processes, highlighting a stark inequality in access to employment opportunities for the most vulnerable segments of the population.

The report, presented at the Technology and Employment Inclusion in Marginalised Contexts Roundtable held recently in Abuja, shows significant barriers faced by women in disadvantaged communities, persons with disabilities, and internally displaced persons in the country’s digital employment landscape.

The report noted that skills assessment issues and transportation barriers are key reasons for excluding persons with disabilities and internally displaced persons during recruitments.

“Approximately 72 percent of employers in the formal sector make no intentional efforts toward inclusion. Furthermore, 9 in 10 employers do not actively seek to hire individuals from marginalised groups, particularly PWDs.”

Despite these challenges, 55 percent of PWDs and 44 percent of women in IDP groups have found employment, largely through self-employment in sectors like creative media and agriculture.

The report also highlights significant gaps in education and training, with 85 percent of Nigerian schools unequipped to accommodate persons with disabilities, and 63 percent of PWDs lacking the skills needed for employment. Meanwhile, 28 percent of employers in Southern Nigeria have expressed the need for subsidised inclusivity training. While digital tools and remote work are beginning to open up new pathways for marginalised groups, there are growing calls for public recognition and support measures to encourage inclusive hiring practices.

The event, convened by Jobberman in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation under the Young Nigeria Works programme, brought together key stakeholders from government, private sector, civil society, digital platforms, and development organisations.

It also featured breakout sessions that focused on key vulnerable groups, generating valuable insights to guide policy and advocacy initiatives aimed at improving employment access for marginalised populations in Nigeria.

In her opening remarks, the CEO of The African Talent Company, the parent company of Jobberman, Hilda Kabushenga, emphasised that technology must serve as a force for inclusion rather than division.

“Technology can and must be a force for inclusion, not division. As the world of work evolves, we must ensure that no one is left behind. Today’s conversations are not just about technology, they are about equity, access, and opportunity,” she said.

The Country Director for Mastercard Foundation Nigeria, Rosy Fynn, reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to inclusive economic growth, stressing that inclusion must be the central agenda in economic development.

“Inclusion is not a side conversation; it is the main agenda. We must design systems where marginalised groups are not just considered but centred,” Fynn said.

She highlighted that technology, while offering new opportunities, must be used to break down barriers to dignified work and ensure that no one is left behind.

The report offers deep insights and practical recommendations for reshaping Nigeria’s employment landscape to be more inclusive, equitable, and future-ready. Key data and bold solutions from the report can be accessed here.