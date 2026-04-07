Tetracore Energy Group (TEG) has commissioned a new Auto Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station in Uwusan, Benin City, Edo State, further strengthening its position as a leading player in gas-powered mobility and downstream gas distribution in Nigeria.

With an installed capacity of 120,000 SCMD, the station is capable of fueling up to 200 vehicles daily, significantly improving fuel availability and convenience for mass transit systems, trucks, buses, and other commercial CNG-powered vehicles.

Strategically located to serve Benin City and its surrounding industrial and logistics corridors, the station represents a key node within Tetracore’s expanding gas distribution network, designed to meet rising demand across high-growth economic clusters.

This development reinforces Tetracore’s strategy to build a scalable, corridor-based gas infrastructure platform, anchored on high-demand urban and industrial clusters with strong volume visibility and repeatable deployment economics. By integrating daughter stations with upcoming mother station capacity, the company is advancing a capital-efficient, vertically integrated distribution model that enhances asset utilization, strengthens supply reliability, and supports predictable revenue generation.

The Benin axis represents a critical growth corridor, with increasing demand from logistics operators, industrial users, and commercial fleets—positioning the asset for strong utilization and long-term cash flow visibility. As Tetracore expands its footprint, it continues to unlock opportunities for strategic partnerships, structured capital, and co-investment to accelerate deployment across Nigeria and West Africa.

For fleet operators and industrial offtakers, the Uwusan station delivers:

Lower and more predictable fuel costs relative to conventional fuels

Enhanced energy security through consistent and reliable gas supply

Improved operational efficiency through accessible refueling infrastructure

Alignment with decarbonization goals and Nigeria’s evolving regulatory direction

This commissioning underscores Tetracore’s execution capability and disciplined approach to scaling gas infrastructure, building on a growing portfolio of high-performing CNG assets across key regions.

As part of its expansion strategy, Tetracore confirms that a dedicated CNG Mother Station to serve the Benin axis is currently in development and expected to come onstream in the coming months. This will further strengthen compression capacity, enhance supply reliability, and improve network efficiency—positioning Uwusan within a fully integrated gas supply ecosystem.

Building on its proven execution track record—including high-performing CNG assets across Ogun State—Tetracore continues to scale its integrated gas distribution model, combining infrastructure delivery with operational efficiency and safety excellence.

Speaking on the development, Africa’s Energy Icon/President and CEO Tetracore Energy Group; Dr. Olakunle Williams, stated:

“This is a deliberate step in our strategy to scale gas-powered mobility across Nigeria. We are not simply deploying stations—we are building a resilient energy network that enables industries, transport operators, and businesses to transition to cleaner, more efficient fuel at scale. With the upcoming mother station, we are reinforcing supply assurance and positioning Benin as a critical node within our expanding gas distribution footprint.”

Tetracore Energy Group remains committed to advancing Nigeria’s gas commercialization agenda by delivering critical infrastructure that connects supply to demand, drives industrial productivity, and supports long-term energy sustainability.