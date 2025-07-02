Nigeria requires one billion dollars over the next five years to sustain immunization gains, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Muyi Aina, stated on Wednesday in Abuja.

He made this announcement at the Multi-stakeholders’ Technical Workshop on Optimizing a Sustainable Immunization Financing Model in Nigeria 2.0.

Nigeria’s immunization financing model relies on a collaborative approach involving the federal, state, and local governments, with the federal government leading the funding for routine immunizations.

Dr. Muyi Aina emphasized that, despite significant progress in immunization coverage, financing remains a critical challenge.

Budget release concerns

He revealed that only 21% of the allocated vaccine funds for 2024 have been released, raising concerns about Nigeria’s ability to sustain its immunization momentum.

“We need one billion dollars over the next five years to secure vaccines for our population. But with less than a quarter of this year’s budget released, we are at risk of reversing hard-won gains,” he said.

Key achievements amid funding gaps

Despite funding gaps, the NPHCDA boss highlighted major achievements in 2024: “Three million zero-dose children were reached, 14 million girls vaccinated against cervical cancer, 91 million vaccine doses administered, and over 10,000 cold chain units are now operational across the country.”

He emphasized that immunization is not solely the responsibility of the Federal Government but a national obligation. “Immunization is a national duty for our children, our families, and the future of our health system,” he said.

The event gathered stakeholders from across the health sector to discuss sustainable strategies for funding immunization, particularly as Nigeria transitions from Gavi support.

Dr. Aina explained that the government is making efforts to allocate available resources more efficiently, directing them toward primary health care and preventive services.

To close future funding gaps, Nigeria is exploring alternative revenue sources, including specific taxes and other innovative financing mechanisms.

More Insights

The discussions emphasized the importance of domestic resource mobilization, stronger accountability frameworks, and collaboration among federal, state, and local governments.

Funding for immunization services in Nigeria is a collective responsibility shared by the federal, state, and local governments, guided by statutory budgetary allocations.

The federal government primarily leads financing routine immunization, particularly through co-financing vaccine procurement via the NPHCDA.

Gavi provides substantial financial support for vaccines and plays a key role in boosting immunization coverage across the country. Nigeria is actively working to reduce its reliance on donor support by strengthening domestic resource mobilization for immunization financing.

Building a sustainable immunization financing model will require a multi-sectoral approach that includes public investment, private sector participation, community engagement, and legal safeguards.

Experts noted that without adequate funding, the most effective vaccines will not reach those who need them most.

They stressed that sustainability must be at the heart of Nigeria’s immunization financing.