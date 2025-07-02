A helicopter operated by the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) crashed on Wednesday while attempting to land at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital, according to the Somali National News Agency (SONNA).

In a post on its official X account, SONNA disclosed that the helicopter, which was carrying eight personnel, crashed after departing from Balidoogle Airfield in the Lower Shabelle region.

The crash caused a fire, which was quickly contained, and authorities are currently assessing the situation. SONNA added that flight operations at the airport remain normal despite the incident.

“An AUSSOM helicopter carrying 8 personnel crashed during landing at Mogadishu’s Aden Adde Airport this morning after departing Balidoogle. The fire has been contained, and authorities are assessing the situation. Civil Aviation says flight operations remain normal,” SONNA’s X post read.

Nairametrics reviewed reports from multiple sources, including Anadolu Agency, to track the incident. A civil aviation official in Mogadishu confirmed the crash and said there were casualties, although the exact number of those killed or injured had not been determined. Emergency responders, including firefighters and rescue teams, arrived at the airport shortly after the crash.

More insights

Reuters also reported that eyewitnesses saw thick smoke and flames rising from the crash site shortly after the helicopter went down.

“We heard the blast and saw smoke and flames over a helicopter. The smoke entirely covered the helicopter,” said Farah Abdulle, an airport worker who was on duty at the time.

A resident of the Waberi district also told Anadolu Agency that she had seen heavy smoke coming from the airport on Wednesday morning, describing it as unusually thick and alarming.

The Somali Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that the crash occurred in the military section of the airport. Its director, Ahmed Maalim, told the BBC that the helicopter had arrived from Balidoogle Airfield and that an investigation had been launched to determine the cause of the incident.

The aircraft was believed to have been operated by Ugandan troops, who serve as part of the African Union peacekeeping force in Somalia. The AU mission has continued to support the Somali government in its long-standing battle against the al-Qaeda-linked militant group al-Shabab.

At the time of this report, the African Union mission had not released an official statement regarding the incident. Nairametrics continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as more information becomes available.