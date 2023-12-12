For the second day this week, the NGX closed in the bullish territory as the All-Share Index appreciated by 0.33% to close at 71,907.26 points, even as the market slowly continues to approach the unchartered waters of 72,000 points.

Equities gained N130 billion as the market capitalization closed at N39.349 trillion. The major contributors to the market’s growth were stocks like ACCESSCORP which gained 0.99% with a turnover of N380 million and GTCO with a turnover of N849 million.

There was a decline in trading volume to 319.56 million units, from yesterday’s 375.32 million units. In terms of volume, there was an increase to N5.88 billion, from yesterday’s N3.85 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 71,907.26 points

% Day Change: +0.33%

Day’s Lowest: 71,641.05 points

Day’s Highest: 71,907.26 points

% YTD: +40.37%

Market Cap: N39.35 trillion

Volume Traded: 319.56 million

Value: N5.88 billion

Deals: 6,498

Top Gainers

INFINITY: +9.79% to close at N2.13

SCOA: +9.46% to close at N1.62

DAARCOMM: +8.82% to close at N0.37

ROYALEX: +8.47% to close at N0.64

NEIMETH: +7.89% to close at N2.05

Top Losers

GUINEAINS: -10.00% to close at N0.27

CONOIL: -9.83% to close at N78.00

JULI: -9.72% to close at N0.65

DEAPCAP: -8.96% to close at N0.67

OMATEK: -8.75% to close at N0.73

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of trading volume, JBERGER (-1.15%) led with 42.54 million units, followed by ZENITHBANK (-0.14%) with 22.99 million units, FCMB (+0.74%) with 22.86 million units, GTCO (+0.64%) with 21.59 million units, and ACCESSCORP (+0.99%) with 18.80 million units.

Concerning value, JBERGER (-1.15%) led with N1.46 billion, followed by GTCO (+0.64%) with N849.27 million, ZENITHBANK (-0.14%) with N811.98 million, SEPLAT (0.00%) with N454.27 million, and ACCESSCORP (+0.99%) with N380.13 million

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

There were mixed trading sentiments for SWOOT category stocks as GTCO (+0.64%) and MTNN (+2.08%) recorded gains, while ZENITHBANK (-0.14%) recorded a decline. Other members of the category (BUAFOODS, BUACEMENT, DANGCEM, AIRTELAFRI, and SEPLAT) recorded no price change.

With respect to tier-1 banks, FBNH (-1.07%) continued its bearish run to close at N23.15, ZENITHBANK also declined by 0.14%. GTCO (+0.64%), ACCESSCORP (+0.99%), and UBA (+2.65%) experienced price gains.