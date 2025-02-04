A new survey reveals that 75% of college graduates are entering the workforce unprepared for the demands of their jobs.

According to Forbes, employers agree that there is a skill gap noting where graduates lack the abilities employers are looking for in key areas.

Employers report that graduates are not ready to tackle real-world challenges.

According to the survey, 75% of employers say colleges are not properly preparing students for the workforce.

While 91% of employers want graduates to be able to solve practical problems, only 40% of graduates report receiving this kind of training during their education.

Global awareness and teamwork skills fall short

Reports inform that employers also stress the need for graduates to understand global business and work well in teams.

However, the survey found that 91% of employers want graduates with a global mindset, but only 39% of graduates feel they were prepared for this.

Similarly, 91% of employers say the ability to work on a team is important, yet just 47% of graduates feel they developed this skill.

Tech and AI knowledge is lacking

Technology continues to play a larger role in business, employers are seeking graduates with strong skills in AI, IT, and data analytics.

Reports cite that despite this demand, only 20% of graduates feel they have the necessary knowledge in these areas.

Among graduates who did receive AI training, 94% say it helped their career by improving job stability, promotions, and salaries.

Another issue highlighted by the survey is the lack of career and degree guidance. 94% of graduates, according to reports, wish they had chosen a different degree, with 68% saying their degree did not prepare them for the job market.

Many graduates, as stated, believe better advice and support during their education could have led to better career outcomes.

Addressing the skills gap

To address the skills gap, experts recommend that colleges focus more on practical experience, career guidance, and technology training.

Alternatives to traditional degrees, such as micro-credentials and internships, are also seen as ways to better prepare students for the workforce.

Hence, both graduates and employers recognize the need for change in higher education to better equip students with the skills necessary for success in the modern job market.