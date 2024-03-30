Nollywood’s latest epic movie, “Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju),” produced by actress Eniola Ajao in collaboration with Niyi Akinmolayan’s Anthill Studios, has made a staggering N16 million in a single day of its Friday release.

Data from Nigeria Box Office X as of Saturday afternoon indicates that “Ajakaju” is poised to dominate the box office, grossing N16 million on its opening day alone and aiming for a weekend haul of between N55 million to N62 million from Friday to Monday.

What we know

The film, which premiered on March 25, 2024, ahead of the Easter celebrations, was officially released to cinemas on March 29, 2024. Directed by Odunlade Adekola and Adebayo Tijani, “Beast of Two Worlds” delves into the life of a desperate king facing banishment due to his wives’ inability to bear him a son.

In a bid to secure his dynasty’s future, he takes a new wife from another world, but her arrival brings unexpected chaos, compelling the king to confront his fears and fight for his legacy.

What you should know

Set against the backdrop of clashing worlds, “Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju)” boasts a stellar cast including Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, Mercy Aigbe Kazeem, Faithia Williams, Lateef Adedimeji, Sola Sobowale, Ibrahim Chatta, and Fathia Balogun.

The movie’s impressive performance on its opening day marks it as the highest-grossing Nigerian film debut of 2024. In an interview in 2022, the producer revealed that the movie took over three weeks to produce.

Shot by Idowu Adedapo, renowned for his work on “Wedding Party,” “King of Boys,” “Chief Daddy,” “Dear Affy,” “Oloture,” among others, “Ajakaju” is a visual spectacle brought to audiences by Lighthouse Pictures and Anthill Studios, distributed by Film One Entertainment.