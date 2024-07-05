The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the Permits for Non-Commercial Flights (PNCF) licenses of ten private jet operators for failing to comply with an earlier recertification directive aimed at curbing the misuse of private jets for commercial operations.

In a statement signed by Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, the NCAA explained that the operators did not adhere to the directive issued on April 16, 2024, requiring re-evaluation by April 19, 2024.

This directive was intended to ensure compliance with Part 18.3.4 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023, which prohibits PNCF holders from using their aircraft for commercial operations or charter services.

“The Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 Part 18.3.4 forbids holders of PNCF from using their aircraft for CARRIAGE OF PASSENGERS, CARGO or MAIL for HIRE or REWARD (commercial operation or charter services).

“As a result of flagrant disregard of this rule, the NCAA had earlier directed all holders of PNCF to undergo re-evaluation which should have been concluded by the 19th of April 2024.

“To this end, the NCAA has suspended the PERMIT FOR NON-COMMERCIAL FLIGHTS of ten private jet operators,” the statement read in part.

The ten suspended private jet operators whose PNCF licenses were suspended over failure to commence the recertification process include:

Azikel Dredging Nigeria Ltd.

Bli-Aviation Safety Services

Ferry Aviation Developments Ltd.

Matrix Energy Ltd.

Marrietta Management Services Ltd.

Worldwide Skypaths Services

Mattini Airline Services Ltd.

Aero Lead Ltd.

Sky Bird Air Ltd

Ezuma Jets Ltd.

The statement also informed the public that engaging PNCF holders for commercial purposes is illegal, and the NCAA will promptly take enforcement actions against any violators.

Additionally, NCAA officials have been deployed to General Aviation Terminals (GAT) and private wings of airports to monitor the activities of PNCF holders, the statement noted.

What you should know

Since November 2023, the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has observed and reported that some private jet owners in Nigeria have violated their licenses by conducting commercial flights.

In response, the NCAA issued a stern warning in March 2024, cautioning private jet owners against unauthorized commercial use of their aircraft and threatening severe penalties, including suspension, withdrawal, or revocation of permits.

Minister Festus Keyamo reiterated this stance in numerous interviews over the past months, vowing to take firm action against violators, including grounding jets and revoking licenses.

On April 16, 2024, the NCAA suspended the Permits for Non-Commercial Flights (PNCF) of at least three private jet operators for illegal commercial operations and directed all PNCF holders to be re-evaluated by April 19, 2024, to ensure regulatory compliance.

About a week ago, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, launched the Ministerial Task Force on Illegal Private Charter Operations and Related Matters to address the issue of unauthorized and illegal charter flights within Nigeria’s aviation industry.