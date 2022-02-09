The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has appealed to passengers for patience over the slow baggage processing system due to the routine maintenance of the conveyor belts.

The reaction by the government agency follows media report suggesting a breakdown of the baggage processing system at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

This appeal is contained in a statement issued by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, on Wednesday in Lagos, where she dismissed such reports.

What the spokesperson of FAAN is saying

Yakubu said there was ongoing maintenance of the baggage processing system is part of FAAN’s efforts to ensure optimal performance of the facilities at the Lagos airport.

The statement from FAAN partly reads, “Contrary to misinformation presently making the rounds online as depicted by some pictures posted suggesting a breakdown in the baggage processing system at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform passengers and the general public that what is going on is routine maintenance of the conveyor belts.

“The process is in line with our facilities maintenance program, aimed at ensuring optimal performance of the airport’s facilities.’’

The general manager in the statement, therefore appealed to stakeholders to bear with the agency, as the maintenance work would soon be completed.