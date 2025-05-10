The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has officially inaugurated a new domestic cargo processing facility at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) in Lagos.

This development forms part of FAAN’s ongoing efforts to modernise and enhance the country’s aviation logistics infrastructure, as disclosed in a statement signed by FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs. Obiageli Orah.

The new facility was unveiled on Friday, May 9, 2025, in a ceremony presided over by FAAN’s Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku.

She was represented by the Director of Commercial and Business Development, Ms. Joy Agunbiade, during the event.

The cargo terminal is strategically designed to boost the scalability, safety, and reliability of cargo operations at the domestic level, the statement noted.

“Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has commissioned a new domestic cargo terminal at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), Lagos, marking a significant milestone in its drive to modernise aviation logistics,” the statement read in part.

It added, “The terminal is designed to improve cargo handling operations’ efficiency, scalability, and connectivity.”

The statement highlighted that, with the continued rise in e-commerce and agricultural exports, the new facility provides dependable and secure logistics solutions.

By easing longstanding bottlenecks in cargo handling, the terminal is positioned to support businesses across the country and enhance the flow of goods nationwide.

More insights

FAAN’s statement further noted that a central objective of the terminal is to address persistent challenges in domestic cargo logistics, particularly those affecting the transportation of agricultural produce and goods from online retail platforms.

With enhanced processing capabilities, the facility is projected to significantly improve the speed, reliability, and overall ease of cargo movement, bringing much-needed relief to producers, exporters, and logistics service providers alike.

The project forms part of a broader initiative championed by the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and implemented through the Directorate of Cargo Development and Services under the leadership of Mr. Lekan Thomas.

Looking ahead, FAAN intends to replicate this model in key strategic locations, including Abuja, Kano, Jos, Niger, and Port Harcourt.

“This roadmap ensures that infrastructure for a robust air cargo network is available nationwide,” the Authority stated.

The statement also emphasized that the newly inaugurated facility reinforces Lagos’ position as a vital node within Nigeria’s expanding air freight ecosystem.

As demand continues to rise for faster logistics, particularly in agriculture and digital commerce, the terminal provides a modern, tech-driven platform designed to strengthen and streamline supply chains.