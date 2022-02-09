Patricia Technologies, a leading tech company focused on providing alternative solutions to payments through the use of cryptocurrency, has kicked off the year with an amazing start, after bagging a highly coveted award at the just concluded TechPoint Build 2021.

January 22nd, 2022 marked the fourth edition of Techpoint Build, the largest gathering of startup investors, entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts across Africa, hosted by Techpoint Africa. Patricia Technologies was present as the event as a major partner, where they exhibited and interacted with tech enthusiasts at their stand.

For this year’s TechPoint Build, the general public was tasked with nominating outstanding startups in various categories including financial inclusion, mobility and logistics, edtech, and electronic payments. The emerged winners were carefully selected by an independent panel of judges. Patricia technologies emerged as winner in the ‘Most Outstanding Crypto Exchange, 2021’ amongst other outstanding nominees. This award which was picked up by Rachael Akalia for the Patricia, is proof of the company’s tremendous contributions to the growing cryptocurrency industry in Nigeria, despite current restrictions.

Making the start of the year even better, the founder and CEO of Patricia technologies, Hanu Fejiro Agbodje, was listed among the 2021 “100 Most Influential Young Africans” by 2 independent platforms; Avance Media, a leading African PR & Rating firm, where he was listed among the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid, GB Agboola of Flutterwave and other bright minds of African origin; and The Pan African Youths Leadership Foundation (PAYLEF), an all-inclusive leading African youth platform representing and safeguarding aspirations of millions of youth across the Continent.

Every year, these platforms release a list of 100 most Influential Young Africans, celebrating the brightest and most successful in various fields across the continent, comprising industries including technology, business, and entertainment.

With these recognitions, Patricia Technology is kicking off the year on a great note and is showing no signs of relenting. With plans to launch an updated version of its mobile app – Patricia V2, as well as dig deeper into the NFT space and expanding its reach to other African countries as well as the global market, 2022 will be an exciting year for the brand and its teeming users.