The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 21 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,157.23 points, to reflect a growth of 0.21% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.40%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization increased by N53.88 billion.

At the close of market on Wednesday 9th February 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.38 trillion from N25.44 trillion in the previous trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as RTBRISCOE led 27 gainers, and 14 losers topped by JULI at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,440.79 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

RTBRISCOE up +10.00% to close at N0.33

SCOA up +9.49% to close at N1.50

SUNUASS up +8.33% to close at N0.39

NEM up +7.25% to close at N3.55

UBN up +6.84% to close at N6.25

NGX Top ASI losers

JULI down – 9.89% to close at N0.82

MULTIVERSE down – 4.76% to close at N0.20

SOVERNINS down – 4.17% to close at N0.23

UPDCREIT down – 2.74% to close at N3.55

AIICO down – 2.74% to close at N0.71

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

ACCESS – 48,079,317

SOVERNINS – 37,477,782

NGXGROUP – 22,694,739

FIDELITY – 21,020,714

TRANSCORP – 18,365,854

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

PRESCO – N910,707,966.00

MTNN – N865,910,162.50

NGXGROUP – N567,093,211.95

ACCESS – N498,702,665.60

GTCO – N473,123,809.40

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 27 gainers surpassed 14 losers.