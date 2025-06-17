The Nigerian equities market wrapped up the trading day ended 17th June 2025 in the red, as the All-Share Index shed 348.61 points to close at 114,910.16, marking a 0.3% decline from the previous close of 115,258.77.

The downturn was driven by selloffs in the banking sector, as all FUGAZ banks except GTCO closed negatively, dragging the banking sector down by 0.20%.

Daily trading volume ticked up slightly to 787.2 million shares, compared to 721.7 million shares recorded the day before.

However, market capitalization reflected the bearish sentiment, slipping from N72.6 trillion to N72.4 trillion across 23,170 deals.

LEARNAFRCA, CILEASING, and MBENEFIT led the gainers chart, each soaring by 10.00%.

On the losers’ side, TRANSPOWER and OANDO suffered steep declines, falling by 9.98% and 9.97% respectively.

ZENITHBANK and GTCO stood out as the most actively traded stocks of the day, dominating the volume chart.

Market summary Current ASI: 114,910.16

Previous ASI: 115,258.77

Day Change: -0.30%

Year-to-Date Performance: +11.64%

Volume Traded: 787.2 million shares

Market Cap: N72.4 trillion Top 5 gainers LEARNAFRCA: Up 10.00% to N4.18

CILEASING: Up 10.00% to N4.62

MBENEFIT: Up 10.00% to N1.10

UPL: Up 9.82% to N5.48

DEAPCAP: Up 8.64% to N0.88 Top 5 losers TRANSPOWER: Down 9.98% to N295.70

OANDO: Down 9.97% to N58.25

ELLAHLAKES: Down 9.87% to N4.29

OMATEK: Down 9.33% to N0.68

CUSTODIAN: Down 8.63% to N22.75

Trading volume

Daily trading volume recorded a slight uptick, rising to 787.2 million shares compared to 721.7 million shares traded in the previous session.

ZENITHBANK topped the activity chart with a robust 96.2 million shares exchanged.

GTCO followed closely, trading 83.3 million shares, while UBA maintained strong momentum with 65.1 million shares.

ACCESSCORP and ETI completed the top five, posting volumes of 64.2 million and 51.7 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, GTCO led the pack with trades worth N6.2 billion.

ZENITHBANK followed with N4.2 billion in transactions.

UBA recorded N2.1 billion.

STANBIC posted N1.6 billion, while ETI rounded out the top five with N1.5 billion in value traded.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira):

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES lost 2.78%

MTNN gained 2.45%, while LAFARGE advanced by 1.1%

Most stocks in the FUGAZ banking group closed in the red:

UBA declined by 5.57%, FIRSTHOLD dropped 4.15%, ACCESSCORP slipped 2.2%, and ZENITHBANK fell 2.02%.

On the green side, GTCO stood out, gaining 5.8%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index slipped below the 115,000 mark, weighed down by negative sentiment in the banking sector.

However, a continued rally in mid- and large-cap stocks in upcoming sessions could lift the index higher as it reclaims the 115,000 threshold.