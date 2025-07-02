ERCAS is a leading fintech and digital solutions provider helping businesses simplify payment collections, automate financial operations, and scale efficiently, has officially launched the ERCAS Business Podcast, a new podcast series crafted to provoke meaningful dialogue and challenge traditional thinking within Africa’s fast-evolving business landscape.

In Episode 2, strategy and transformation expert Ayo Bankole explores the bold question: “Are You Built for Entrepreneurship?” In his discussion, Bankole emphasized the need for leaders to embrace Gen Z’s digital fluency and creative power to stay competitive.

According to Ayo, Entrepreneurship in Africa isn’t just about solving problems — it’s about evolving with the people solving them. Gen Z brings a mindset we can’t afford to ignore: digital-native, deeply creative, and fearless about the future.

Following that, Episode 3, titled “Not Hiring Gen Z Is Bad for Business”, features serial entrepreneur Kagan, who issues a clear warning that overlooking Gen Z talent in today’s workforce is a costly mistake. Kagan believes that “Growth doesn’t come from comfort zones, it comes from embracing change and Gen Z is leading that change.”

Each episode of the ERCAS Business Podcast is crafted to inspire critical thinking, spark innovation, and deliver actionable takeaways for forward-thinking businesses across the continent.

New episodes will be released regularly on YouTube, featuring voices from across industries — including operators, mentors, and innovators who are redefining how business is done in Africa.

To listen to the debut episode and subscribe, visit: https://youtube.com/@ercas_ng?si=r2fcgIg4lcBS4UKB

About ERCAS

ERCAS is a digital solutions company helping businesses thrive by making payments and settlements simple and seamless. Focused on improving financial access and everyday business operations, ERCAS builds tools that drive real, measurable impact.

