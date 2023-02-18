It was a memorable night at the prestigious Eko Hotel & Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, where CEO and founder, Patricia Technologies, was awarded “Innovation & Excellence in Entrepreneurship & Digital Influence“.

The Soundcity MVP Awards—widely renowned as the biggest and most prestigious music award festival in Africa—celebrated the exceptional achievements of music artists, producers, and innovative industry leaders.

At the event, the CEO and founder— Fejiro Hanu Agbodje received the inaugural and highly coveted award for Innovation & Excellence in Entrepreneurship & Digital Influence. This award celebrates individuals with remarkable contributions between technology & the Entertainment industry through innovative ideas and exceptional leadership.

The Patricia CEO’s track record of doing the most in creativity and innovative leadership over the years has not gone unnoticed—a testament to his commitment to excellence.

Speaking on the award, Aghogho Agbodje, the elder brother of Hanu who received the award on his behalf said, “we are proud of our CEO and founder for his remarkable achievement and look forward to more outstanding contributions from him in the future”.

It is noteworthy that the award ceremony had prominent leaders in the music industry grace the occasion with their glitz and glamour. The event was filled with colorful performances and notable entrances by artists and guests respectively, making it a night to remember.

This award is a testament to his exemplary leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence.