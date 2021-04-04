Business News
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 3rd of April 2021, 50 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 163,113 confirmed cases.
To date, 163,113 cases have been confirmed, 151,853 cases have been discharged and 2,058 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory
A total of 1.77 million tests have been carried out as of April 1st, 2021 compared to 1.63 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 3rd April 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 163,063
- Total Number Discharged – 151,835
- Total Deaths – 2,058
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,767,694
According to the NCDC, the 50 new cases are reported from 6 states- Lagos(27), Plateau (11), Bayelsa (7), Gombe (3), Nasarawa (1) and Ekiti (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 57,730, followed by Abuja (19,617), Plateau (9,024), Kaduna (8,921), Rivers (6,909), Oyo (6,838), Edo (4,875), Ogun (4,617), Kano (3,908), Ondo (3,172), Kwara (3,083), Delta (2,599), Osun (2,527), Nasarawa (2,325), Enugu (2,237), Katsina (2,083), Gombe (2,030), Ebonyi (2,007), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,765), and Abia (1,665).
Imo State has recorded 1,642 cases, Bauchi (1,521), Borno (1,327), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,051), Niger (930), Taraba (910), Ekiti (865), Bayelsa (852), Sokoto (774), Jigawa (518), Kebbi (442), Cross River (366), Yobe (313), Zamfara (232), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
59 Comments
Leave a Reply
Billionaire Watch
49 years old Ma Huateng is the new richest man in China
Ma Huateng, with a net worth of $64.6bn surpassed the former richest man in China, Zhong Shanshan whose net worth stands at $62.5bn.
49-year-old Ma Huateng is currently the richest man in the most populous country in the world. Ma Huateng who is also called “Pony Ma” by fans, is the Chairman and Founder of Tencent Holdings, China’s biggest Internet enterprise.
Ma Huateng is currently worth $64.6bn surpassing Zhong Shanshan who is currently at $62.5bn according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s index
Ma Huateng is also the youngest amongst the first 15 multi-billionaires in the world.
At 49 years old, he is the Chairman of Tencent, a company listed amongst the biggest companies in the world by the sheer size of its market capitalization.
Road To riches
Ma Huateng founded Tencent 5 years after graduating from the University of Shenzhen where he studied Computer science. He teamed up with 4 of his colleagues in school to found the business. Tencent is the internet company behind the social media giant WeChat with over 1 billion users.
QQ and WeChat
Tencent’s first product (QQ) was an instant messaging app that connected early adopters of desktop computers and mobile phones. It quickly became China’s largest instant-messaging platform according to the Wall Street Journal.
The company enjoyed early success with QQ. In the coming years, it raised over $32 million in investment and went public in 2004.
In 2011, it launched its most successful product to date – the giant social media platform, wechat.com with over a billion users. In the massive Chinese online market where Facebook and WhatsApp are banned, WeChat enjoys a large share of the market. It also offers its users additional features like shopping, gaming etc.
Tencent primarily makes money from advertisement and premium subscribers.
Tencent’s diversified portfolio
Ma Huateng of Tencent is obviously a fan of diversified investment. The company has spread its tentacles to various areas and markets, mostly in the United States.
According To CNBC, Tencent has invested in the following companies:
1. It has a 5% stake in Tesla
2. A 10% stock swap with Spotify
3. A 10% stake in Snap
Pony Ma!
Ma Huateng is referred to as Pony Ma by his large and youthful fan base. He is not related to Alibaba founder Jack Ma; both billionaires, however, share mutual respect.
Ma Huateng is currently worth $63.4bn and is the biggest success story from the streets of Shenzhen which is often referred to as China’s Silicon Valley.
He is the latest richest man in China.
What you should know
- Ma Huateng and his colleagues did one simple thing. They founded a social media platform for their home country.
- Ma Huateng is a strong beneficiary of the long-standing ‘China First’ policy of the Chinese Communist Party.
- In a world where other countries are relying on US tech companies like Facebook and Apple for their tech products, the Chinese have always insisted on building their own and Ma Huateng is a product of such ideology.
Profiles
Shola Akinlade: The inspiration behind Paystack’s $1bn valuation
Akinlade and his partner have taken Paystack from just being a Nigerian startup to a payment giant expanding across Africa.
Every single problem one might have thought about a decade ago, concerning finance and technology is being taken care of one after another, and we have a generation of fintech founders to thank for this. Shola Akinlade, co-founder and CEO of Paystack is one of them.
Shola was born in Lagos, Nigeria and attended St Gregory’s College before proceeding to Babcock University for a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science. Fresh out of school, Akinlade worked as a Management Trainee and Database Manager with Heineken, but left after two years because he wanted to create things, rather than just be a management staff.
He took his first shot at entrepreneurship when he founded Klein Devort, a software development and consulting company, with his friend, Mayowa Okegbenle in 2008. Their flagship product, Precurio was designed as a collaboration and content management platform for the mid-enterprise segment and businesses in emerging markets. Akinlade said that the inspiration for the project was Dropbox. Within five years of running this company, the duo had grown their small idea and had over 200,000 companies using it. It had been downloaded over 150,000 times and was available in six different languages.
The success of Precurio opened Akinlade to more opportunities and some banks started reaching out to him to build software. It was in the course of executing these projects that the inspiration for Paystack came.
“I always knew the state of payments wasn’t where it should be, but I didn’t think it was going to be me. But just working with the banks, I just figured if there’s someone that can figure out payments, it probably will be me because I built world-class software before and now I have access and I understand how the financial system works,” he said.
Within a year, a lot of the underground work had been done between Akinlade and Ezra Olubi, his friend and co-founder. Olubi had, in the past, worked on a payments company that did not pull through so he was the perfect choice of a partner for Akinlade. The challenge for them was to solve the issue of online payments in Africa by connecting the super-fragmented aspects of the financial sector.
They went ahead to develop multi-channel payment options for merchants across the country, enabling them to accept payments from around the world, via credit card, debit card, and direct bank transfer on the web and mobile.
“I started speaking with people in the tech ecosystem and then put up a waiting list, which was really just a call for those who wanted to try out what we were working on. Within one month, we had over 300 people join the waiting list. From this, we felt that we had tapped into an issue that was experienced by many, so we grew the idea from there,” he recounted in an interview.
By the time they were invited for an interview at the tech accelerator Y Combinator program, they had a waiting list but were yet to launch out.
“As I just got in, they’re like, “Hey, tell us what you guys are working on?” I said, “I’m working on Paystack it’s a payments company. We’ve made a huge leap over what currently exists. It used to be about seven steps before, it’s now about two steps.” They’re like, “Show us.” I had to just pull out a laptop, show them, “Wow, this is interesting.”
It went very fast, but it went well I think. I remember they asked us why we were not live. We said we just had a waitlist, we were worried about fraud and all that. They said, they don’t think we should put in a shell barrier to growth. We’re growing, if people want it then open it up. We got a call later that evening asking if we wanted YC’s investment” Akinlade narrated.
Paystack launched in January 2016 and became the first Nigerian company to be accepted into the tech accelerator Y Combinator program, and received funding of $120,000.
“They funded us with $120k and advised us to focus on building our product and talking to our customers, noting that almost everything else involved in building our ideas and company, would be a distraction. They helped us focus on the detail; the core structure of the company that was going to help us scale,” Akinlade said.
They rode on the back of this feat to secure the attention of more investors at the Demo Day and raised more seed funding amounting to $1.3 million. This funding, according to Akinlade, was used to accelerate product development, build the engineering team, grow the sales and marketing operations. Paystack has come a long way since then, and now services hundreds of thousands of companies and major businesses.
Akinlade also adds that before building Paystack, he had contemplated a B2B payment systems similar to Brex (an American financial service and technology company that offers business credit cards and cash management accounts to tech companies), and even went as far as buying the domain but never actually pushed through with it.
In 2018, the company announced that it had raised $8 million in Series A funding that had Stripe, Visa and Tencent as major investors. With the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, the company’s growth has now accelerated with more customers and signups. October 2020 came with another milestone; Paystack had been acquired by the US payments giant, Stripe for over $200 million, making it the biggest acquisition in Nigeria. For Stripe, this was part of an expansion strategy since Paystack serves a large market in the Nigerian and African fintech space.
An important thing to note about this deal is that Paystack continues to operate independently with Akinlade as CEO. About the acquisition, Akinlade said, “I’m driven by the mission to accelerate payments on the continent, and I am convinced that Stripe will help us get there faster. It is a very natural move.”
When Shola is not working…
The payments founder admits that sometimes it gets all busy that he has to consciously step back for a breather. He sleeps while flying, does occasional exercises and just relaxes with family when he finds the time. Personal relationships matter to him, but work hardly gives him time to nurture most of these relationships and thankfully, his friends understand.
He also relaxes with African music a lot, and said in an interview that, “if I ever stopped doing Paystack I’ll have to be a DeeJay.”
Jamilu Ahmed jibril
April 26, 2020 at 9:04 am
May Allah bring an end to this calamities Ameen
Musbahu abdullahi nuhu
June 29, 2020 at 1:31 pm
May Allah show us an end of this dangerous disease
Faisalmuhammed
February 19, 2021 at 7:36 am
Business
Rejoice oyekunle
November 29, 2020 at 9:07 am
May God help nigeria
Akughur Patrick
May 5, 2020 at 7:09 am
It will serve better if the federal government of Nigeria have giving out money to poor Nigerians to manage their lives indoor than to ease the covid 19 lockdown to increase the spread of the virus. This money in its distribution needs to be through bank accounts of the individuals to avoid exploitation of the poor by big and corrupt Nigerians
BlessedHeart
May 9, 2020 at 2:07 pm
May God help us over this deadly plaque
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 12:16 pm
Why is it that is only in Nigeria that the Corona virus is displayed in figure….it seems it is scam not even real
Jenny
May 12, 2020 at 6:38 am
Na so
Anonymous
May 24, 2020 at 12:19 pm
i wonder ooooooooooooooooo
Abubabaka dauda
June 19, 2020 at 12:05 am
Abubabaka funtua
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 1:26 pm
Yes oo it seems ur thinking wat am thinking
Lana Emmanuel
October 20, 2020 at 10:01 am
May God help Us
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 4:43 pm
There are know Corona virus cases in Nigeria is just to scamming Europe union to collected money for the of the citizen please Nigeria leaders stop scamming the European union because our family is dead for hungry because we the Nigeria citizens we are suffering /
Anonymous
May 15, 2020 at 9:35 am
There is no Corona virus in nigeria.its all propaganda by the FG
Liberty
May 19, 2020 at 7:23 am
The comments of the people are irritating may God have mercy on us, you need to thank God for being alive, truly there is corojack in Nigeria but God himself suppress coromadness for His people
aliyyahadenikeadewale
May 12, 2020 at 11:53 am
Allah will protect from this Covid-19 in this Ramadan and I pray to Allah to heal the world
Anonymous
May 18, 2020 at 4:08 am
God punish you Nigeria government
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 8:36 am
Amen Ya Allah
Anonymous
May 17, 2020 at 9:25 pm
Nigeria government stop the lie no Corona virus in Nigeria
Musa
May 18, 2020 at 4:17 am
Why Nigeria federal government are very wicked
David
May 18, 2020 at 8:48 am
Sounds annoying, look at the childish preventive measures provided by the screwed up government body. It makes me sick 🙄. If corona virus is actually in Nigeria then half of the population is gone, because the preventive measures is just formalities. If face mask could prevent corona virus then the doctors treating covid-19 patients would never be infected because they cover all their body. It’s time for NCDC to make money and gamble with people life. Crap government system.
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 2:48 am
Why is it only Lagos number increase massively much more then other populated town like Kano, Port and others. Why Lagos always?
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 6:08 am
What measures are putting in place to address this spread? What am seeing here is more of a sport reporter telling the fans who is topping the league.
Fact, there are covid 19 infected people but the actual number………???
Anonymos
May 19, 2020 at 10:54 am
Money should be disturbed through bank account,and who ever gave this ncdc our number should also give them our account number
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 4:34 pm
Gov yahyah Bello have spoken the truth over coronavirus in Nigeria. All is scam .I just dey pass by ni oo
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:46 pm
I believe Kogi State represents the face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Period
Anonymous
May 22, 2020 at 5:43 pm
Scam
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 5:28 am
Nigeria leaders una useless Sha abi ?
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 11:27 am
All this fakes opdates,idiot all
Annie Mouse
May 31, 2020 at 1:43 pm
Absolute twaddle – there are 500 new cases in Bonny alone. People are dying and the mortuary full. This is an International emergency and the State and National government are just sweeping it under the carpet.
Vin Ejikeme
June 8, 2020 at 2:49 am
Mumu people
Anonymous
June 9, 2020 at 4:16 pm
God will seek your protection
Michael
June 11, 2020 at 1:57 pm
God help us all
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:49 pm
In my humble opinion, Kogi State is the ideal face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Zero case. Not as if few people dont die there. But not because of some phantom disease
Johnson
June 22, 2020 at 8:42 pm
Ncdc is scamdemic behind this pandemic
Anonymous
June 25, 2020 at 5:37 am
When will this scam end. Oh God help us pass judgement on Nigeria politicians for feceivibg the citizens at all levels of governance.
Diamond
June 25, 2020 at 11:47 am
Please publish my email if u want to is better to die by something else than to die by hunger, they r doing all this because they r feeding well with their families. God will punish their generations
Anonymous
October 11, 2020 at 3:18 am
My lovely people there is no Corona virus in Nigeria believe me they are all scam
Anonymos
June 28, 2020 at 1:38 pm
Enough of this,our leaders re making money out of this leave us to hustle for our dailylives if we perish we perish
You people will always increase the number without showing the infected people ,I dont know if government thinks Nigerians re kids we
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 4:31 pm
Lagos government is not proactive about the covid19 rise every day or they don’t have ideas on what to do
Ladidi Ibrahim Baffa
July 6, 2020 at 6:20 am
May Allah forgive us, but only God can protect us.
Most of the Nigeria leaders didn’t have human feeling……
Dan Umeh
July 6, 2020 at 6:27 am
Does infrared thermometer confirm the status of a patient? How many persons are tested in a day and how long does it take for a result to come out. How many testing kits do we have in each state. It will be confusing the record to use infrared thermometer temperature record as a confirmed case of covid-19.
Aminu aliyu
August 16, 2020 at 1:45 am
I Aminu aliyu i need covid
Anonymous
September 3, 2020 at 7:43 am
Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life
mark
September 3, 2020 at 7:46 am
Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life.
Anonymous
September 16, 2020 at 12:37 am
How can we get access to the Nigerian COVID 19 dataset?
MICHAEL
October 20, 2020 at 12:43 pm
WHY ARE WILL IMPOSING COVID-19 ON OURSELIES,HOW DO WILL KNOW THE AMOUNT OF COVID-19 VICTIMS.DO WE HAVE ANY KIT TO DETECT COVID-19
Ternenge Ende
October 23, 2020 at 9:09 am
I think your figures for total COVID-19 deaths as at 22/10/2020 is not correctly written. I can read 1,1127 which may translate to eleven thousand, one hundred and twenty seven. You may wish to clear this factual error.
Ternenge Ende
October 25, 2020 at 3:12 am
Nairametrics is yet to effect corrections on the total number of deaths even after publishing a comment that drew their attention to the error. Do we have a moderator here at all?
MICHAEL
October 24, 2020 at 7:12 am
who told u nigeria have covid-19, liers
MICHAEL
October 24, 2020 at 7:16 am
fake report
Anonymous
October 27, 2020 at 7:50 am
Please stop lying to us,there’s no Corona virus anywhere,provide food for us to eat. Hunger is killing people.
Anonymous
October 30, 2020 at 10:42 am
You guys are mad with this stupid covid update.There is no covid anywhere stop deceiving yourselves
Anonymous
November 21, 2020 at 3:33 pm
Stop this lies corona virus is not in Nigeria even high fever is more dangerous than corona virus
Onwe Friday Paul
November 30, 2020 at 9:22 am
May God help us and Grant strength to NCDC
Tokini YOUNG-ARNEY
January 1, 2021 at 11:05 pm
Your latest figures don’t add up for Confirmed Cases.
86,576 on 30/Dec plus
1,031 new casas on 31/ Dec should be
87,607.
So something must be missing there. Please check and confirm or correct your records.
Greg
February 28, 2021 at 12:20 pm
Please note, it is called a NOVO coronavirus not NOVEL coronavirus.
wisdom
March 3, 2021 at 10:26 am
Why is it that is only in Nigeria that the Corona virus is displayed in figure….it seems it is scam not even real
Patrick
March 14, 2021 at 2:36 pm
May God help us