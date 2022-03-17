The NGX closed on a flat note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 5 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,364.46 points, to reflect a growth of 0.05% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.88%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization increased by N12.72 billion.

At the close of market on Wednesday 16th March 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.53 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as NPFMCRFBNK led 18 gainers, and 17 losers topped by ROYALEX at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,648.02 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

NPFMCRFBNK up +10.00% to close at N2.31

PZ up +9.79% to close at N7.85

AIICO up +6.15% to close at N0.69

UNITY up +4.17% to close at N0.50

NGXGROUP up +4.02% to close at N23.30

NGX Top ASI losers

ROYALEX down – 9.73% to close at N1.02

LIVESTOCK down – 9.71% to close at N1.58

IMG down – 9.47% to close at N8.60

CHAMS down – 8.70% to close at N0.21

REDSTAREX down – 4.69% to close at N3.05

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

UBA – 14,758,541

ACCESS – 10,282,544

ZENITH – 10,031,080

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

MTNN – N458,934,331.00

ZENITH – N266,096,310.45

GTCO – N239,227,516.55

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 18 gainers surpassed 17 losers.