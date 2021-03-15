Business
LCCI urges FG to set up resolution mechanism between the Customs and business community
LCCI has urged the FG to create a dispute resolution framework to manage conflicts between the Customs and the business community.
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called on the Federal Government to create an Independent Appeal Mechanism to settle disputes between the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the business community.
This was disclosed by the Director-General of LCCI, Dr Muda Yusuf, in a statement on Sunday in Lagos. The commerce boss said that a resolution framework was needed as Nigeria prepared to join the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
“The LCCI calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene by setting up an Independent Appeal Mechanism to deal with issues of valuation and HS classification between the Nigeria Customs Service and the Business community.
“This could be done within the framework of an Executive Order as this is necessary to restore the confidence of investors in the international trade process,” he said.
READ: LCCI urges FG to set up resolution mechanism between the Customs and business community
Mr. Yusuf added that the necessity of the framework was to ensure a balance between regulatory controls, revenue generation and trade facilitation functions of the Nigeria Customs Service.
He stated that the Nigerian business community had been left in a situation where most had to pay outrageous additional charges on imports, which distorted their investment plans and projections.
“Indeed, the biggest corruption risks in the interface between the Customs and the business community are around these two issues.
“This situation is hurting investors across all sectors – Manufacturing, Agro-allied, ICT, Construction, Services etc,” he added.
READ: Court slams N5 million fine on Nigeria Customs Service for collecting duty on personal effects
He said the present climate between Customs and the Business community hurt foreign investment into the country and also put at risk potential investment in Nigeria, as it undermined economic diversification prospects, depressed capacity utilisation and limited the scope for job creation.
“It is also not consistent with the vision to make Nigeria a top investment destination,” he added.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had announced that it generated a revenue of N1.5 trillion for the year 2020, a rise compared to N1.3 trillion in 2019.
- The FG also announced the implementation of the reduction of import duty on vehicles and tractors from 35% to about 10%, which is a provision of the newly signed Finance Act 2020, introduced by the Federal Government as part of measures to ease the cost of transportation across the country and reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Business
US stimulus impact on the Nigerian economy
Regardless of the outcome, the impact of the stimulus would affect global markets both in the short-term and medium-term.
US Perspective
President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package is set to reach Americans as early as this week. Joyce Chang, chair of global research at JP Morgan has forecast that this stimulus package would contribute to the best growth in 50 years with projections of 9.5% and 8.3% in Q2 and Q3 2021 respectively.
According to data from the US census bureau; the majority of households who received the $600 stimulus cheque in February either saved, paid debt or spent a large chunk on accommodation costs (i.e. House Rent or Mortgages). Hence, initial concerns for those opposed to the 3rd stimulus was that the $1.9 trillion was too large and that would result inflation rather than growth.
The proponent of US inflation spiking argued that the $1.9 trillion stimulus would result in a huge uptick in US Consumer demand as people were seeking to unleash their pent-up demand by drawing down on the built-up savings. These inflation concerns have since abated partly because the latest US Inflation published showed the concerns were premature given that other major drivers of consumer demand such as low unemployment, wage growth and consumer credit spending are still a few years away from getting to the level of full employment.
Furthermore, the US Central bank (FED) is NOT concerned about short-term inflation exceeding their 2% target, if the overall US economy gets back on track and the US starts seeing reduced unemployment coupled with wage growth.
So, to summarize, the key objective from both US fiscal policy and monetary policymakers is to leverage this $1.9 trillion (aka. Third “3rd” COVID-19 stimulus) to manage demand in a sufficient manner that it ultimately drives US GDP growth by reducing unemployment (ie jobs, jobs and jobs).
Given the fact that we’ve seen US stimulus in action for over a decade (i.e. in 2008 and more recently in 2019 and 2020), the general expectations are that the stimulus will achieve the aim of reducing unemployment in the medium to long term, albeit, with short-term spikes in prices/inflation which policymakers need to monitor and manage.
Nigerian Perspective
Regardless of the outcome, the impact of the stimulus would affect global markets both in the short-term and medium-term. Nigeria (as Africa’s largest economy) will not be left behind.
a) From a short-term perspective, as US consumer demand is being stimulated with cash, the expectation is that the propensity to save/invest and spend on accommodation will continue. If so, three things to watch are;
I. The recent actions taken by the Central Bank of Nigeria to attract remittance inflow could become advantageous. Especially as Nigeria in the diaspora remit funds home either as payment for BLACK TAXES (i.e. support family members back home) or to fund the acquisition of landed properties or complete house buildings (i.e. continue to address accommodation concerns).
II. Furthermore, from a saving/investment perspective, the rise of the retail investors seeking to hedge against inflation will result in heightened interest in instruments that retail investors find to be accessible. We already see the MEME Stock/Reddit theatricals, activity flux into major cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin).
- Notably, despite the recent crypto-currency restrictions directed by the central bank of Nigeria, Nigeria has seen a 15% increase in P2P bitcoin transactions showing its resilience to the impact of government policy.
- As of the time of writing this article, bitcoin has surpassed its record high to hit $61,000 and still trending bullish.
III. Finally, data from the federal reserve show that total consumer credit decreased by $1.3 billion in January 2021 alone (i.e. one-month decrease), showing that individuals current preference to invest rather than consume thereby boosting liquidity in the stock market. Consequently, it will not be unreasonable to anticipate an uptick in funds allocated to EM/Frontier markets as portfolio managers search for yields.
- The Nigeria stock exchange returned 50% in 2020 and will also be on the radar as portfolio managers rebalance and look to Frontier markets in search of higher yields in 2021.
b) From a long-term perspective, the key things to watch about the 3rd stimulus is how it impacts US unemployment recovery and how global supply chains adapt. These are key for Nigeria because;
I. In the long-term, as US unemployment numbers reduce (i.e. jobs and wage growth), Nigeria can expect higher diaspora inflows (i.e. ideally back to the $20billion+ per annum and higher).
II. Furthermore, in the long run, as supply chains stabilize (India, China, ASEAN region), commodity-exporting countries such as Nigeria will benefit. This is especially, given the outsized dependence on commodity exports for our foreign currency earnings which has a knock-on effect on the Naira exchange rate.
There is still some way to go (i.e., a few months maybe even a couple of years) before we see the anticipated medium/long term effects of the $1.9million stimulus on lower US unemployment and supply chains, however, the short-term impact is likely to be observed in the coming weeks.
Ultimately, suffice to say as the US economy goes, most of the rest of the world’s economy goes (i.e., including Nigeria). So here is hoping that the latest $1.9 trillion stimulus successful accomplishes its overall aims.
In a discussion with a distinguished Professor of Economics, Philip O. Alege, Covenant University, Ota in Ogun State on the implication of the US stimulus package on the Nigerian economy, he postulated that impact was dependent on the ability of the stimulus to propel real growth and the consumption pattern of the households in the USA. If the stimulus only leads to inflation and jobless growth, it would harm the economy and reduce consumption. However, if the stimulus has the potential for real growth, the question now lies on the driver of consumption whether of domestic goods and/or foreign goods. As real growth may increase the demand for foreign goods (crude oil) thereby leading to an increase in revenue for Nigeria.
Furthermore, Professor Alege commented on the less than successful Covid-19 palliative deployed in Nigeria to highlight the structural difference between US and Nigerian stimulus. On the issue of remittance inflow, he also said that recent projection from an International conference expects projected a decline of about 7% which may worsen the case for Nigeria. However, recent remittance incentives may revert the projections.
Another analyst Mr. Emeka Ucheaga CEO, of EUA Intelligence, an investment advisory and economic consulting firm, said that the stimulus cheque is great for America but will have a very negligible impact on Nigeria if at all any. Remittances dropped significantly last year despite the stimulus cheque paid out with good reason. The greater percentage of Nigerians in the diaspora are blue-collar workers and this category of workers were most affected by the economic turmoil due to COVID-19. They need the cheque to survive so there’s very little hope we will be getting any of it down to Nigeria through remittances.
Business
Lagos State Police reacts to news of kidnapping, security threat on Lekki-Ikoyi bridge
Lagos Police has reacted to viral reports of the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge becoming a spot for robbery and kidnappings.
The Lagos State Police Command has reacted to viral news on social media platforms that the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge is dangerous and should be avoided because many innocent citizens have been kidnapped and ransom paid.
The Police Command in the state while allaying the fears of the general public, particularly residents of Lekki-Ikoyi axis, on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge becoming kidnappers’ den and security threat to people who live in the area as well as those plying the route, described the viral news as fake.
This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Police Command and signed by its Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday, March 14, 2021, noting that the Command was taken aback by the false viral news on social media platforms
READ: Lagos announce closure of Falomo Bridge for 6 weeks
Adejobi stated categorically that nothing is further from the truth, stressing that there was never any kidnapping or information relating to such incident in the area according to the records of the Command, either on March 12, 2021, as being speculated or before the date.
He said the rumours are being peddled by mischief makers for reasons best known to them.
He reiterated that the link bridge is being safeguarded by the Rapid Response Squad’s team and Police operatives attached to Ikoyi Division on a 24-hour basis, in addition to having a makeshift structure as an operational room at a strategic location along the bridge, as well as the deployment of one serviceable Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) to complement the security arrangement in the area.
Adejobi said, “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has appealed to the general public to disregard the news and move freely on all roads and in all areas of Lagos State as no road or area has been declared a ‘No Go Area’ in the State.”
Bottom line
This piece of information is coming at a time when there has been a spike in the level of insecurity across the country especially with respect to kidnapping and demand for ransom.
Although kidnapping has not yet been established to be a menace in a Lagos State, this allegation will be a source of great concern to residents.
@LagosPoliceng has allayed the fears of the general public, particularly residents of Lekki-Ikoyi axis on the viral fake news that Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge has become a kidnappers' den and security threat to people who live in the area as well as those plying the route.#LASG pic.twitter.com/gqZZPNUzUh
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) March 14, 2021
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY Results: United Capital posts N7.81 billion profit, as earnings per share print at N1.30
- 2020 FY Results: AIICO Insurance Plc reports a 20% increase in profit for the year.
- 2020 FY Results: JAIZ Bank posts N2.51 billion profit after tax
- eTranzact International Plc projects N42.71 million profit in Q2 2021.
- LASACO Assurance Plc boosts Profit after tax by 147%