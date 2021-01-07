Business
Customs revenue rises by N200 billion to hit N1.5 trillion in 2020
The Nigeria Customs Service has disclosed it generated the sum of N1.5 trillion for the year 2020.
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that it generated a revenue of N1.5 trillion for the year 2020, a rise compared to N1.3 trillion in 2019.
This was disclosed in a statement by, Mr Joseph Attah, Customs Public Relations Officer, in Abuja on Wednesday.
Mr. Attah revealed that the revenue was over its target sum of N1,380,765,353,462.00 for the year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Customs spokesman, citing the Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali, said the increased revenue was a result of the Service’s will to adapt in the face of challenges posed by a global pandemic.
“We also insist on strict enforcement of extant guidelines by the tariff and trade department and Automation of the Customs process, thereby eliminating vices associated with the manual process.
“Others are robust stakeholder sensitisation resulting in more informed and voluntary compliance as well as increased disposition of officers and men to put national interest above selves.
He also stated that the closure which has forced cargoes that could have been smuggled through the porous borders to come through the sea and airports raised revenue collection from ports.
“Before the commencement of the border drill on 20th August 2019, revenue generation was between four billion to five billion naira, but now NCS generates between five billion to nine billion naira daily.
“Diplomatic engagements that took place during the partial land border closure yielded many positive results, including commitment to comply with the ECOWAS Protocol on Transit and operationalisation of joint border patrols at both sides of the border.
“The teams are required to share intelligence and ensure prevention of transit of prohibited goods into the neighbor’s territory,” he added.
The Customs also disclosed that the introduction of the e-Customs service, including scanners and other technology at border posts would help increase trade and revenue of the agency.
What you should know: Nairametrics reported in 2020 that no less than N1.341 trillion was generated by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) as revenue for the year 2019, exceeding its target of N937 billion by N404 billion.
Business
NIMC workers embark on indefinite strike leaving thousands of applicants stranded
Thousands of applicants have been locked outside as the staff of NIMC have embarked on an indefinite strike.
The members of staff of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) have embarked on an indefinite strike as thousands of applicants have been locked outside of their offices.
The notice for the strike action was contained in a statement signed by the President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC branch, Lucky Michael and its Secretary, Odia Victor.
The communique is the aftermath of a meeting convened by the association to discuss the state of the exposure of staff members to Covid-19 and the salary structure and its representation in the annual appropriation and irregularities in the conduct of promotion exercise amongst other welfare matters.
According to some reports, members of the association decided to go on strike to demand for better welfare packages from the government, more allowances for the registration of National Identity Number (NIN), which they described as an extra duty.
They also decried the lack of protective kits at their offices, which leaves them exposed to contracting the coronavirus disease as they attend to a huge crowd of applicants daily.
The statement from the association partly reads, “Consequent upon the just concluded congress of the above-mentioned association that took place on January 6, 2020, the unit executive directs all members of grade level 12 and below in the head office and state offices to report to their respective duty posts tomorrow January 7, 2020, and do nothing.
“All members at the local government offices and special centres are advised to stay away from their various centres as a task force and implementation committees would be on parade to ensure total compliance to the directive.”
Apart from the demand for allowance, the workers also told Channels Television that the government does not care about their safety.
They decried the lack of personal protective equipment at the office, saying they could get infected with COVID-19 as they attend to hundreds of residents daily.
The association also noted that staff members were infected with Covid-19 and adequate measures have not been taken to curtail its spread.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Federal Government, on 15 December 2020, directed all telecom operators to block all phone lines that do not register on their networks with a valid National Identification Number.
- Following a public outcry against the length of time of the sudden policy, the government gave 3 weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020, to 19 January 2021, and also gave 6 weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30 December 2020 to 9 February 2021.
- However, it is yet to be seen how this can be achieved within the stipulated time, considering a large number of Nigerians that are yet to have the NIN and the existing measures being implemented by the government due to the surge in the number of coronavirus cases across the country.
- Currently, over 100 million Nigerians are yet to be registered which has caused huge crowds to gather at the various offices of NIMC in breach of the COVID-19 protocol.
Business
Update: Fuel-laden tanker causes fire outbreak around DHL office in Lagos
The fire outbreak, which occured close to DHL office along Apapa-Oshodi expressway in Lagos, has allegedly affected warehouses around.
There is a fire outbreak around DHL office along Apapa-Oshodi expressway in Lagos.
This was confirmed by a video shared on different social media platforms.
The fire was reportedly caused by a fuel-laden tanker, which caught fire after the body detached from the vehicle head. The fire allegedly affected some warehouses around the area of the incident.
The inferno is being managed by men of Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, and other relevant agencies.
While confirming the incident, LASEMA tweeted,
“The agency has activated its emergency response plan after a fuel tanker caught fire after the body detached from the vehicle head.
Responders are on scene to extinguish the fire. Motorists are to use alternative routes.”
Update on Fuel Tanker Fire at Apakun Bridge, Iyana Isolo.
The agency has activated its emergency response plan after a fuel tanker caught fire after the body detached from the vehicle head.
Responders are on scene to extinguish the fire.
Motorists are to use alternative routes.
— LRU #Call112 (@lasemasocial) January 7, 2021
Business
NIMC enrols 2.3 million people in Kano State
Kano State NIMC Coordinator has disclosed that 2.3 million persons have been registered so far in the State.
Mr Illo Sarkin-Yamma, Kano State National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Coordinator, has disclosed that the commission has registered more than 2.3 million persons in Kano State since the inception of the programme in 2007.
The State Coordinator made this known during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano.
READ: FG directs the suspension of NIMC staff involved in extortion of NIN applicants
According to him, the Commission had designated 52 centres for registration, following the Federal Government’s directive that Nigerians should link their National Identification Number (NIN) with their SIM cards.
He revealed that this was done to fast track the enrolment of eligible Nigerians in the 44 local government areas of the state. While providing more insight about the activities in the centres, he said the centres had been equipped with modern gadgets designed to ease congestion and hasten the enrolment process, and the exercise is being conducted smoothly in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols in all the centres across the state.
READ: NIN Registration: NIMC adopts booking system for enrolment from December 30
Sarkin-Yamma said the Federal Government had approved about 203 private firms to facilitate the smooth running of the enrolment process in the country.
What they are saying
The State Coordinator in his statement said:
- “There is rush by enrolees at the centres following a directive by the Federal Government for Nigerians to link their NIN with their SIMs. Each of the 52 centres is currently enrolling between 100 and 200 persons daily. We have upgraded our services to enable more people to get enrolled. We make arrangements for the enrolees to come on a certain day for the exercise to reduce congestion.
READ: How to retrieve your National Identification Number – NIMC
While commending the Kano State Government for its support to the Commission, the director added that enrolment was free, warning residents to be wary of fraudsters.
Also speaking, Lawal Yahaya, the NICM Regional Director, said:
- “The Commission had adopted proactive measures to enhance access to its services across the country. Yahaya advised Nigerians to adhere to guidelines set out by the Commission on enrolment to facilitate smooth conduct of the exercise.”