Transaction volume for Direct debits jumps by 54% as more Nigerians adopt usage

The total volume of electronic transactions categorized under direct debits increased to 849 million in the third quarter of 2020, representing a 54% increase when compared to the second quarter.

This is contained in the latest Banking Sector Report by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Direct debits involve standing instructions between a bank and customers approving transfers of money to third parties at a scheduled date during the money. Direct debits are a feature in most developed economies and are relied upon to pay for utility bills and other forms of third party credit related commitments.

Apart from the total volume of transactions, the value of transfers under direct debits was N633.5 billion down from N792.7 billion in the second quarter of the year, when most Nigerians were still on lockdown. According to NIBSS about N320.9 billion in direct debit transactions occurred in 2017

The rise in transaction volume for direct debits suggests more Nigerians are adopting direct debit as a form of payment. For example, most microfinance banks rely on it for payment of unsecured loan transactions and could be the major factor for the increased adoption rate in Nigeria.

Other banking sector data

Meanwhile, the total value of electronic payment channel transactions in the country rose to N319.9 trillion in the third quarter of 2020. Total transaction volume for the same period was 2,781,526,188 transactions.