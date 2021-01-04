Vitafoam shares gain 9.6%, as company reports N4.11 billion as profit in 2020

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc has reported in its audited financial statement for 2020 that it made a profit of N4.11billion for the year ended 30 September 2020.

This represents a 72.10% increase in profit when compared with the N2.39billion profit reported in the corresponding period of 2019.

Key highlights

Revenue increased to N23.44 billion in 2020, 5.21% Y-O-Y.

Cost of Sales decreased to N12.43 billion in 2020, 8.06% Y-O-Y.

Gross Profit increased to N11.01 billion in 2020, 25.68% Y-O-Y.

Other income increased to N638.97 million in 2020, 63.91% Y-O-Y.

Distribution costs increased to N1.05 billion in 2020, 8.13% Y-O-Y.

Administrative expenses increased to N4.13 billion in 2020, 10.57% Y-O-Y.

Operating profit increased to N6.47 billion in 2020, 45.58% Y-O-Y.

Finance income increased to N106.51 million in 2020, 5.39% Y-O-Y.

Finance Costs decreased to N930.17 million in 2020, 11.39% Y-O-Y.

Profit from continuing operations increased to N3.92 billion in 2020, 58.88% Y-O-Y.

Profit from discontinued operations increased to N191.63 million in 2020, 345.68% Y-O-Y.

Profit for the year increased to N4.11 billion in 2020, 72.10% Y-O-Y.

What you should know

Shares of the company have gained 9.6% within the first one hour of trading, largely at the backdrop of news of the company’s impressive performance as the current valuation of the company in the light of its results suggests that the shares of the Company are undervalued at the current price.

Checks by Nairametrics as of 11:10 am today confirmed that the company is on a full bid, as 4,930,245 bids from 23 investors have been placed at the highest price for the day, without a single offer at a price lower than N8.55.

Bottom line

The profitability of the company was beefed up in 2020 on the back of the decrease in the cost of raw materials coupled with the increase in sales from the core segment of the company which led to the 5.21% increase in revenue in 2020.

However, it is important to note that the impressive performance of the Vitafoam Group was also strengthened by the increase in other profit owing to improvement in sales, this helped the company to also grow its revenue from services provided to customers’ after-sales.