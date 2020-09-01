Company Results
Vita Foam’s 2020 oncourse to make light–work of 2019
With 9 months into 2020 accounting year, VITA FOAM already boosts a profit of N2.1billion.
VITA FOAM Nigeria Plc closed what is their third quarter in June 2020 by declaring a net profit of N2.1billion, a net cash flow position of N3.9billion and a balance sheet of N18.4billion.
Being the only publicly quoted mattress and foam producing company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, a peer to peer analysis to ascertain the true extent of its performance in comparison with its competitors is a herculean task.
This notwithstanding, VITA FOAM which has existed through five decades since 1962 has the reputation of being a leader in its industry, given its longevity and popularity amongst the Nigerian Populace. It however has a very strong competitor in MOUKA.
VITA FOAM was established on Aug 4, 1962, by British Vita and Unilever and listed in the floor of the Nigerian stock exchange in 1978. It is based in Ikeja Lagos and is currently Nigeria’s foremost manufacturer of premium polyurethane foam products, specializing in the sale of mattresses, pillows and bedding, furniture and upholstery products.
Its books are prepared on an accounting period that runs through September till August making April till June its third Quarter.
Financial position and performance ratios
VITA FOAM has a healthy balance sheet of N18.4billion. Its total liabilities stand at N10.8billion producing a Debt to Asset Ratio of 36.84% meaning it is not highly-geared and has the capacity to incur more debts in furtherance of its capital expansion drive. It has a Price/Earnings ratio of 2.44.
Current ratio is perfectly pegged at 2:1 which meets the benchmark specification while Acid-test ratio; a more pertinent measure of the ability of a business to meet its short term obligations as they fall due stood at 1:1, again meeting the benchmark.
Property Plant and Equipment (PPE) increased from the N2.7billion it closed 2019 with, to N5billion in the 9 months leading to June 2020.
Profit or loss statement analysis
In the 9 month period, VITA FOAM generated a revenue of N16.5billion, 5.7% less than the N17.5billion achieved in the corresponding period of 2019.
Whist the top-line may have decreased y/y, bottom line surged. Profit after Tax for the 9 month period doubled the preceding years’ numbers. N2.1billion was generated in 2020 while N1.1 billion was generated in 2019.
Cost of sales this time racked up 56.7% of revenue, moving from the 66% percent in 2019 y/y. Rising costs have hitherto being a discussion point for VITA foam, making the improvements shown in this period under review truly commendable.
Other cost components such as Administrative expenses and Distribution expenses remained at par and accounted for immaterial differences when compared to the corresponding period but combined, constitute a fair 22.8% of revenue.
Quarter 3 review
Operating activities ended with a negative net cash flow of N977million highlighting their inability to generate sufficient cash and cash equivalents from its core operation in the quarter. Investing activities had a negative net cash flow position of N73million with financing activities generating the only positive at N1.2billion.
Revenue in the quarter reached N5billion but net income pegged at N440million with a profit margin of 8.75%
VITA FOAM has threaded a topsy-turvy path in this decade making 3 straight losses from 2015 until 2017. N71.9million in 2015, N32million in 2016 and N127million in 2017. It upended the sad trajectory with a profit of N601million in 2018, fully and immensely banishing ghosts from its horrid past in 2019 with a commanding profit of N2.4billion.
With 9 months into 2020 accounting year, VITA FOAM already boosts a profit of N2.1billion. You don’t need clairvoyance nor be an astute betting-man to expect a closing bottom-line in the next quarter that could make light work of 2019.
Union Bank canters onward despite gallop from COVID-19
The rise in interest expense reflects the banks present struggles with generating low-cost deposit.
Union Bank made a profit of N10.7 billion in the Half Year (HY) of 2020 showing a reduced 9% from the N11.9billion posted y/y in 2019. The bank’s gross earnings upped by 10% to N79.9billion as at June 2020 from the N72.4billion in the earlier corresponding period. Interest income grew by 6.2% from N54billion to N57billion in June 2020 y/y, but when we consider interests and related expenses, we observe a 14% slump in the net interest income. These major components (profit, gross earnings and net interest income) at first glance summarily spells out the fortunes and how the bank has thrived thus far in 2020.
UNION is one of Nigeria’s oldest institutions that offers commercial banking services in Nigeria. It further offers wholesale banking services, brokerage, asset management services as well as mortgages through its subsidiaries.
As recently as January 2020, Union Bank divested shares in its London subsidiary and geographically streamlined its operations to harness its perceived abounding opportunities in the Nigerian market.
The Regulations and the Effects
The CBN’s stance on reducing transfer fees and card maintenance fees did impact Union Bank’s income, as commission income and other fees sank. The 24% improvement noticed in Non-interest income emanates materially from Foreign exchange revaluation gain, gains from disposal of fixed income securities and the consistently growing E-business fee income segment that generated N1.2billion in March 2019, N2.1billion in March 2020 and N3.7billion in June 2020.
The increase in Cash Reserve Requirements ratio to 27.5% have further impaired the working capital available and accessible to Union Bank as it shelled out a further N118.7billion from Q2 in fulfilment of the increased cash reserve requirement.
Banks are having to adjust to the severity of the mandates and policies from the CBN which though understandably paramount, are perceived by some to be one-sidedly focused on consumer protection at the severe discomfort of financial institutions.
A snapshot of the major components in the profit or loss statement and their variances in billions of Naira are thus:
COVID-19 effects Q2 vs Q1
Owing to the lethargic restart of the economy after lockdown was instigated in major cities across the country, earnings and profitability understandably experienced reductions in the three-month span from the end of Q1 till June 2020
- Profit in Q2 is 21.7% less than in Q1.
- Gross earnings plummeted by 16% in Q2.
- Operating income downed 8% from Q1’20.
COVID-19 by all indications is bane of world economy this year as it severely hampered earnings in Q2 when the virus peaked. However Union Bank maximized this period to devastating effect by furthering its digital banking campaign drive and on-boarding majority of its customers on multifarious transactional channels. This yielded fruits as record shows that 90% of transactions were completed digitally in 2020 vs 57% in H1’2019. The top line impact of this is bound to reflect massively in the long run.
Commenting on the result, Emeka Emuwa, CEO said “The impact of COVID-19 and associated movement restrictions on the bank and wider economy has been broad. The total lockdown of major commercial centres and partial lockdown across the country, slowed business operations in Q2’20.” “…the slowdown limited growth in key income lines including fees and commission and cash recoveries”.
Ratios
Deposit from customers grew by 12% in 2020 while Interest expense consumed over 50.7% of interest income. The growth in deposits stems from increased customer demand for products depicting confidence in the UNION brand. The rise in interest expense reflects the banks present struggles with generating low-cost deposit.
Loan to Deposit Ratio is pegged at 65.1% in compliance with the Central Bank’s mandate. Cost to Income Ratio is at 75.5% while Return on Equity and Return on Assets are 8.5% and 1.2% respectively.
The bank continues to match stride for stride with New Generation Banks in the aspect of digitalization evidenced by the additional N1 billion generated from its E-business fee in HY 2020. Union Bank has literally come a long way over the decades of its existence with its iconic white stallion in steady motion. Like the CEO stated, Union must navigate the realities of the pandemic for the remainder of the year, and continue to focus on increasing transaction volumes on electronic channels, managing cost and strategically targeting key customer segments to ensure it finishes subsequent quarters on a high.
Guinness Nigeria finding it hard to refinance its loans due to dollar scarcity
Just recently the brewery giant reported an annual pretax loss of 17.07 billion naira
Guinness Nigeria Plc, a leading Nigerian ber maker, is struggling with managing its $23 million debt. This is due to the lack of foreign exchange liquidity in the local FX market that has made it difficult for the company to refinance the loans.
Guinness’s Finance and Strategy Director, Stanley Njoroge, disclosed this during an investor call in Lagos.
“We want to refinance it but there is currently no foreign currency in the market.” Mr Njoroge said.
Guinness, Nigeria’s second-largest brewer by market share, saw its outstanding debt climb by 16% to N23.2 billion in June 2020, compared to a year ago. Meanwhile, finance costs also rose by 74% to N4.5 billion.
As Njoroge rightly admitted, “Foreign exchange is a big concern for us”. Nigerian companies are struggling to access the greenback after a slump in oil prices led to a decline in export earnings, thereby piling pressure on the CBN’s capacity to meet dollar obligations to investors and businesses.
On Friday, the brewery giant reported an annual pre-tax loss of N17.07 billion ($45 million), hurt by write-downs and COVID-19 induced disruptions. It also reported a loss per share of N5.74.
Its share price fell by almost 9% at the close of the week’s trading session, Friday, 28th of August. At the time of this report, the N31 billion market capitalized company was trading around N14.15 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recording a 9.29% drop from its previous closing price of 15.60 NGN. This is within touching distance to its 52-week low value of N12.85
In terms of its fundamentals, its current dividend yield is about 10.74% while its price to book ratio is 0.3559. This suggests the stock could be undervalued.
Dangote Sugar Refinery: Revenue soars amid rising cost of sales
In the analysis of revenue, DSR major turnover emanates from Lagos; one of its 4 segments.
Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR) Plc, a major subsidiary of the Dangote Group posted a half-year profit of N11.6billion in 2020. This is marginally above the N10.9billion profit it generated y/y 2019.
The company has notably posted profit consistently and this time improved its revenue by 28.8% to N103billion for H1 2020 from N80 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
DSR shows little sign of weariness as it very recently, on July 11, 2020, finalised plans to merge with Savannah Sugar Company Limited. Revenue ascends steadily as well in Q2, as it generated N8 billion higher than the N47.6 billion generated in Q1.
In the analysis of revenue, DSR major turnover emanates from Lagos; one of its 4 segments.
For revenue in 2020, Lagos provided 48.5% whilst the other three segments (North, West and East) combined to 51.5%. This was the trend last year as well, where Lagos made 48.1% of the N80billion generated as revenue.
Obviously Lagos serves as hub for DSR’s operations. After the establishment of DSR as a private liability company in March 2000, its first refinery plant was commissioned a year later in Apapa Lagos.
Cost
The aspect of cost has been very worrisome for DSR. Its cost to revenue for 2020 HY is worse off than in 2019. In 2020, cost of sales constitutes 80% of revenue generated with the number pegged at N82.4 billion as opposed to its corresponding HY 2019 where cost of sales amounted to N57.3billion, 73.8% of revenue.
The sad pattern of increasing costs is noticed yet again between Q1 and Q2 2020 when cost to sales ratio moved from 73.3% to 85.4% between both quarters.
Balance sheet and cashflow
DSR presents a very healthy statement of financial position showing total assets of N229billion and total liabilities of N104billion.
It has no major borrowings in its books besides the N2 billion obtained from Zenith Bank in 2016 for a 10-year period and at interest of 9%.
Current ratio as at HY 2020 is 1.3:1, with earnings per share appreciating by 5.5% to stand at 97kobo.
Net cash obtained from operating activities notably showed an 87% increase from N5.9billion in HY2019 to N46billion in 2020.
The consumer goods sector seemingly faces very mild reactions from its consumer and their demand pattern in this COVID-19 era unlike other industries. Revenue on the contrary continues to soar. The outlook for the remaining quarters of the year looks positive and quite promising for Dangote Sugar if proper attention is paid to the rising costs.