Companies
Zoom reports a surge in profit of 3,300%
Zoom, one of the success stories during the pandemic, is turning its huge free-user base into hard cash.
The California-based video communication service provider Zoom gained more than 350%, and profits rocketed by about 3,300% in its Q2 result, as several companies across the globe subscribed to the video conferencing app in connecting with their employees working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zoom reported a net profit of $185.7 million for the quarter that ended on July 31, a surge of about 3,300% from $5.5 million. It also recorded total revenue of $663.5 million, showing a gain of over 350% increase year-over-year.
Zoom’s Stock price hit a record high yesterday ahead of the earnings statement by Zoom CEO, Eric Yuan and then gained another 28% in after-hours trading once the results became public.
Why Zoom share price is rising?
“As remote work trends have accelerated during the pandemic, organizations have moved beyond addressing immediate business continuity needs to actively redefine and embracing new approaches to support a future of working anywhere, learning anywhere, and connecting anywhere,” Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said Monday in an earnings call.
The numbers indicate that Zoom, one of the success stories during the pandemic, is turning its huge free-user base into hard cash.
“With ZM now clearly established as the global leader in the video collaboration market, its success paves a more clear path to compete in the enterprise market,” Rosenblatt analysts wrote.
However, J.P.Morgan analyst, Sterling Auty in a note to Bloomberg, warned that the impressive result printed by Zoom might not last for long as the pandemic eases. Auty said;
“The surge in growth has come increasingly from the riskiest customer segment,” he said. “Customers with less than 10 employees reached 36% of total revenue in the quarter.”
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Zoom provides easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows.
Companies
Nigerian Bottling Company installs high-speed canning line at Ikeja Plant
The new canning line will allow NBC to meet up with increasing sales demand.
The Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (NBC) has announced the successful installation of a new high-speed canning line at its Ikeja plant. This is in line with its business optimisation and transformation plans.
The Director, Public Affairs and Communications, NBC, Ekuma Eze, noted in a statement seen by Nairametrics that the move and the supporting capital investment are in line with the company’s commitment to continue investing in the country.
READ: CBN to set up $39.4 billion infrastructure development company with AFC, NSIA
“As a leading consumer packaged goods company, NBC is committed to supporting the Nigerian economy and its people. In addition, as our products continue to cater to a growing range of tastes, we seek to continue to offer our consumers a wider choice of healthier options, premium products and increasingly sustainable packaging.
“This is why we’ve made this significant investment into the installation of this new can manufacturing line at our Ikeja plant,” he said.
With this development, the company’s production capacity for canned products will increase significantly, while production time will be greatly reduced.
READ: Uber expands food delivery business in a $2.65 billion acquisition
This will in turn increase the availability of Coca-Cola can products, and the products will now come in modern sleek cans.
According to him, the new canning line will allow NBC meet up with increasing sales demand, and boost the company’s export capacity.
Eze also disclosed in the statement that the company has “plans in place to install additional bottling lines at the plant in 2021.”
READ: Dangote’s world biggest fertilizer plant starts production in February next year
Backstory
As part of the company’s optimization plan, NBC also developed a Greenfield factory in Challawa plant, Kano State to scale up operations. The factory commenced operations in February.
Download the Nairametrics News App
NBC commenced its business transformation and optimisation plan since 2015, and over the last five years, has invested “over 650 million euros in the expansion and extensive upgrade of its manufacturing plants in Asejire, Ikeja, Abuja, Owerri, Challawa, Maiduguri, Port Harcourt and Benin.”
Companies
Guinness Nigeria finding it hard to refinance its loans due to dollar scarcity
Just recently the brewery giant reported an annual pretax loss of 17.07 billion naira
Guinness Nigeria Plc, a leading Nigerian ber maker, is struggling with managing its $23 million debt. This is due to the lack of foreign exchange liquidity in the local FX market that has made it difficult for the company to refinance the loans.
Guinness’s Finance and Strategy Director, Stanley Njoroge, disclosed this during an investor call in Lagos.
READ: Nigeria’s worsening current account deficit piles pressure on exchange rate
“We want to refinance it but there is currently no foreign currency in the market.” Mr Njoroge said.
Guinness, Nigeria’s second-largest brewer by market share, saw its outstanding debt climb by 16% to N23.2 billion in June 2020, compared to a year ago. Meanwhile, finance costs also rose by 74% to N4.5 billion.
As Njoroge rightly admitted, “Foreign exchange is a big concern for us”. Nigerian companies are struggling to access the greenback after a slump in oil prices led to a decline in export earnings, thereby piling pressure on the CBN’s capacity to meet dollar obligations to investors and businesses.
READ: Analysis: A better way to price Guinness shares
On Friday, the brewery giant reported an annual pre-tax loss of N17.07 billion ($45 million), hurt by write-downs and COVID-19 induced disruptions. It also reported a loss per share of N5.74.
READ MORE: Facebook share price is worth over $300, reaching an all-time high
Its share price fell by almost 9% at the close of the week’s trading session, Friday, 28th of August. At the time of this report, the N31 billion market capitalized company was trading around N14.15 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recording a 9.29% drop from its previous closing price of 15.60 NGN. This is within touching distance to its 52-week low value of N12.85
In terms of its fundamentals, its current dividend yield is about 10.74% while its price to book ratio is 0.3559. This suggests the stock could be undervalued.
Companies
Mixed fortunes for Nigerian Breweries Plc as the Brewery sector moribunds
Half-year results from different brewing companies have revealed that the entire sector in Nigeria may be moribund.
Nigerian Breweries Plc is the pioneer brewing company in Nigeria. They are in the business of beer brewing, marketing and selling of alcoholic beverages and are responsible for a host of drinks that have flooded the Nigerian market, for example, the Star Lager, Guilder, Stout, Goldberg, 33, Ace-root, Radler and many others
Analysis of Half-year results from different brewing companies have revealed that the entire sector in Nigeria may be moribund. Many companies posted a loss with few others grateful to breakeven.
However, the brewery company giants seem to have witnessed better realities when analysed side by side with any of its competitors. In H1 2020, Nigerian Breweries Plc experienced an 11% reduction in revenue. Dropping from N170B in 2019 to N151B in 2020 but were still able to close their book with a profit.
READ: Nigerian Breweries’ Q1 earnings report shows profit decreased by 31.4% to N5.5 billion
Q1 and Q2 presented mixed fortunes, with Q2 particularly unpalatable. The net profit margin in Q2 stands at 0.1% as against Q1 at 6.6%. Whilst other expenditures accounted for immaterial differences, there was a notable spike in finance cost in Q2. It increased by N1.5B from Q1. The implication is that more debts had been incurred as shown is the jump in loans and borrowing under the Current and Non-Current Liabilities, from N20B in Q1 to N26B in Q2 and N78B in Q1 to N112B as at the end of Q2 respectively. This takes its toll on the Q2 PAT figure generating just N83.9million compared to Q1 PAT of N5.5billion representing a colossal 98% decline. Rising finance cost is not solely responsible for this; a decreased gross profit margin from 41.9% in Q1 to 35.2% in Q2 also reflects a worsened ‘revenue to cost of sales’ relationship in Q2.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hugely been responsible for the poor turnover recorded by brewery companies around the country. The lockdown initiated to manage and contain the virus spread in a bid to preserve lives, unfortunately, have had severe repercussions for these businesses, it has all but signed their death sentence, sales have plummeted and will make little improvements in subsequent quarters if a strategy isn’t devised to market the products and improve sales whether or not the lockdown is relaxed fully.
Nigerian Breweries Plc recorded a negative of N1.1B in cash generated from operations in Q1. Despite the H1 result showing improvements to the tune of N9.4B, the Brewery Company must strive to always maintain a positive net cash flow from operations in the ensuing quarters. Businesses can generate cash from multifarious avenues, whether through returns on investments (ROI), financing activities, etc., it almost always signifies doomsday if a company consistently fails to generate actual cash from its primary operations and always have to be cushioned by its ROI. Many investors frown at this.
Download the Nairametrics News App
Overall, Nigerian Breweries has a strong balance sheet of about N430 billion. It is not highly geared and increasingly makes investments in CAPEX. During the six-month period ended 30th June 2020, the Company acquired plant and equipment with a cost of N14.6 billion (six-month period ended 30th June 2019: N11.7 billion).
Effects of the pandemic are still evident, but it seems very likely that Nigerian Breweries survives this severely trying time for the industry even if others may not.