Business correspondent and host of Global Business Report on Arise TV, Rotus Oddiri, and financial writer Olumide Adesina have been named Nairametrics Capital Market Journalist of the Year 2026 and Capital Market Influencer of the Year 2026, respectively.

Business correspondent and host of Global Business Report on Arise TV, Rotus Oddiri, and financial writer Olumide Adesina have been named Nairametrics Capital Market Journalist of the Year 2026 and Capital Market Influencer of the Year 2026, respectively.

The winners were announced at a colourful ceremony held at the Civic Centre in Lagos on Friday.

To emerge victorious, Oddiri secured more votes than other strong contenders, including Nancy Illoh-Nnaji of AIT, Ladi Williams of Channels TV, and Tolulope Ogunjobi of TVC. Adesina, meanwhile, was voted ahead of other influential voices such as Kalu Aja, Tosin Olaseinde, and Feji Iyeke.



The Capital Market Journalist of the Year award recognises journalists whose reporting shapes conversations and educates the public on Nigeria’s capital markets just like the Capital Market Influencer of the Year award honours individuals using social media platforms to inform and engage investors, contributing to broader market awareness.

What they are saying

Delivering the keynote address, Temi Popoola, CEO of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), commended the Nairametrics team for their vision and commitment to capital market development.

“They saw ahead of a market that needed far more journalism, investor education and the kind of quality information that supports the growth of our capital markets,” Popoola said.

“When we look at the capital market today, we have every reason to celebrate. The market has made significant progress, and I can see many of the individuals who have been responsible for building and strengthening it in this room tonight.”

The remarks highlighted the critical role of journalists and influencers in driving market awareness, investor education, and confidence.

More insights

Under the theme “Capital Markets as a Pathway to Responsible Wealth Creation,” the 2026 Capital Market Awards celebrated individuals and institutions that have made significant contributions to the stability and growth of Nigeria’s capital market over the past year.

The initiative goes beyond recognition, providing a platform to spotlight excellence in value creation, corporate governance, and innovation. The 2026 edition featured 25 award categories, including honorary recognitions for market players who have shaped Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

The overarching goal of the awards is to strengthen trust in the Nigerian capital market, promote best practices, and recognise institutions and individuals that uphold high standards of integrity and performance.

What you should know

The maiden edition of the awards was held in 2025, attracting top leaders from Nigeria’s financial industry and policymakers, including the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, delivered the keynote address at the inaugural event.

Building on the success of the first edition, the 2026 Nairametrics Capital Market Awards showcased a bigger and more vibrant celebration, highlighting excellence across the Nigerian capital market ecosystem and reinforcing the importance of informed, engaged, and responsible market participants.