Nairametrics has unveiled the nominees for the Capital Market Influencer of the Year award category at the 2026 Capital Market Awards.

Nairametrics has unveiled the nominees for the Capital Market Influencer of the Year award category at the 2026 Capital Market Awards.

The category recognises outstanding voices who are shaping capital market conversations, educating, and informing the public through their social media platforms.

The nominees for the tightly contested category are Kalu Aja, Olumide Adesina, Tosin Olaseinde, and Feji Iyeke.

Voting commenced on Monday, June 1, 2026, and will close on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Members of the public can cast their votes for Nigeria’s Capital Market Influencer of the Year at the Nairametrics Capital Market Awards 2026.

Meet the nominees

Kalu Aja is a Certified Financial Education Instructor and an experienced professional in capital market operations, treasury, investment, asset management, and occupational pension services.

Olumide Adesina is a French-born Nigerian financial writer with over 15 years of experience in investment trading, analysing and reporting changes in financial markets.

Tosin Olaseinde is the founder of MoneyAfrica and Ladda, platforms for financial literacy and investment education. She is a chartered accountant with over a decade of expertise in accounting, auditing, taxation, and corporate finance.

Feji Iyeke is an entrepreneur and investor who has carved a niche in the finance sector, using his platforms to educate and inspire investors.

What they are saying

With the theme “Capital Markets as a Pathway to Responsible Wealth Creation,” the 2026 Capital Market Awards will recognise individuals and institutions that have significantly contributed to the growth and stability of Nigeria’s capital market over the past year.

Organisers said the initiative goes beyond recognition, positioning the awards as a platform to spotlight excellence in value creation, corporate governance, and innovation.

The programme is expected to highlight players driving measurable impact and setting benchmarks for industry performance.

Founder and Chief Analyst at Nairametrics, Ugo Obi-Chukwu, said the awards come at a pivotal moment for the market.

“The second edition of the Nairametrics Capital Market Awards reflects our continued commitment to contributing meaningfully to the development of Nigeria’s capital market.”

“This is particularly significant at a time when we are witnessing a resurgence in retail investor participation—now at levels not seen in over two decades,” he added.

He noted that the renewed interest places greater responsibility on stakeholders to sustain investor confidence, deepen transparency, and reinforce market integrity.

More insights

Nairametrics emphasised that the awards will be determined using a data-driven methodology, with nominees assessed on measurable performance indicators including profitability, shareholder returns, market impact, and overall contribution to the ecosystem.

The 2026 edition will feature 25 award categories, including honorary recognitions for individuals whose contributions have significantly shaped the capital market.

The overarching goal is to strengthen trust in Nigeria’s capital market by promoting best practices and recognising institutions that uphold high standards.

By highlighting excellence and encouraging accountability, the awards aim to reinforce the foundations required for long-term wealth creation and sustained market development.

The event is expected to attract leading voices across Nigeria’s financial ecosystem, further positioning Nairametrics as a convening platform for discourse and recognition in the capital market space.

What you should know

Nairametrics held the maiden edition of the awards in 2025, which attracted top leaders in Nigeria’s financial industry and policymakers.

The event was attended by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, delivered the keynote address.

Building on the success of the first edition, the 2026 Nairametrics Capital Market Awards promises to be bigger and better, celebrating excellence across the Nigerian capital market ecosystem.