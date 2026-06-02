FirstBank, Nigeria’s premier financial institution, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Housing, is providing Nigerians with an opportunity to own homes through an affordable mortgage financing scheme designed to make homeownership more accessible. Other News Nigeria economy: Best and worst sectors in Q1 2026Nairametrics announces nominees for Capital Market Influencer of the Year awardNGX […]

FirstBank, Nigeria’s premier financial institution, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Housing, is providing Nigerians with an opportunity to own homes through an affordable mortgage financing scheme designed to make homeownership more accessible.

The initiative offers eligible Nigerian’s access to government-backed mortgage financing at a competitive 9.75% interest rate, with funding of up to ₦100 million.

The programme is aimed at reducing the barriers to homeownership by providing a more affordable pathway for individuals and families seeking to acquire residential properties.

Homeownership remains a significant aspiration for many Nigerians, but rising property costs and financing challenges have often made that dream difficult to achieve. Through this collaboration, FirstBank and the Federal Ministry of Housing are helping bridge that gap by creating a practical solution that combines accessibility, affordability, and long-term financial sustainability.

Speaking on the initiative, FirstBank reaffirmed its commitment to supporting national development and improving the quality of life for Nigerians through innovative financial solutions that empower individuals and communities.

The mortgage scheme is expected to support a wider segment of Nigerians in transitioning from renting to owning, while also contributing to growth within the housing sector and the broader economy.

Interested applicants can learn more about the programme and begin the application process by visiting FirstBank’s mortgage portal.

For more information, visit: https://www.firstbanknigeria.com/personal/loans/mreif-home-loan/