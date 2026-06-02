Zedcrest has launched its Investment Banking offering, expanding its capabilities beyond traditional financial services and positioning itself to support businesses, governments and institutions seeking capital, strategic advisory and structured financing solutions across Africa. Other News Flutterwave promotes over 100 employees, launches global relief packageFirstBank and Federal Ministry of Housing Expand Access to Homeownership Through Single-Digit […]

Zedcrest has launched its Investment Banking offering, expanding its capabilities beyond traditional financial services and positioning itself to support businesses, governments and institutions seeking capital, strategic advisory and structured financing solutions across Africa.

The new offering, delivered through Zedcrest Global Markets, marks a significant step in the Group’s evolution into a broader capital solutions provider at a time when demand for sophisticated financing and advisory services continues to rise across the continent.

Africa’s economic growth ambitions are driving increased demand for long-term capital, infrastructure financing, and transaction advisory services.

Yet many businesses and public-sector institutions continue to face challenges accessing funding and executing complex financial transactions.

Zedcrest’s Investment Banking offering seeks to address these needs through three core areas: Capital Markets, Financial Advisory, and Project & Structured Finance.

In Capital Markets, Zedcrest will advise and execute equity and debt fundraising transactions, including Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), rights issues, private placements, commercial papers and bond issuances. The objective is to help clients access funding while optimizing capital structures and supporting long-term growth plans.

Its Financial Advisory practice will provide support on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, private equity fundraising, corporate restructuring and valuation services, helping clients navigate strategic transactions and unlock value.

The Project & Structured Finance division will focus on arranging funding solutions for infrastructure, energy and other capital-intensive projects, including project financing, refinancing, development finance institution (DFI) funding support and structured financing arrangements.

The offering has been designed to serve sectors driving economic development across the continent, including energy, telecommunications, infrastructure, manufacturing, financial services, and the public sector.

“The launch reflects a broader shift in African markets, where businesses, governments and development institutions are increasingly seeking sophisticated financing and advisory support to execute growth and transformation initiatives,” said Adedayo Amzat, Group Managing Director of Zedcrest Group.

“The future of Africa’s growth will depend not only on access to capital but on the institutions that can structure, deploy and manage that capital effectively. Our Investment Banking offering strengthens our ability to support businesses, governments, and development institutions with the financial solutions required to achieve sustainable growth.”

Amzat added that Zedcrest’s ambition is to help clients navigate increasingly complex financial environments while facilitating transactions that contribute to long-term economic development across the continent.

The launch comes as African economies increasingly seek innovative financing models to support business expansion, infrastructure development and broader economic transformation. Through its Investment Banking offering, Zedcrest aims to play a larger role in connecting capital with opportunities across the continent.

Zedcrest is an African financial institution with operations spanning asset management, capital markets, securities and investment solutions.