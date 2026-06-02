Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has announced a company-wide employee recognition and support initiative that includes the promotion of 25% of its global employees, cost-of-living adjustments, tax support for employees in Nigeria, and a one-time economic relief payment for all employees worldwide. Other News FirstBank and Federal Ministry of Housing Expand Access to Homeownership […]

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has announced a company-wide employee recognition and support initiative that includes the promotion of 25% of its global employees, cost-of-living adjustments, tax support for employees in Nigeria, and a one-time economic relief payment for all employees worldwide.

This reflects Flutterwave’s continued commitment to building one of the continent’s most talent-driven and people-focused technology workplaces.

The announcement comes amid evolving global economic conditions and rising living costs across multiple markets, reinforcing the company’s focus on employee well-being, career growth, a robust talent pipeline, and sustainable value creation.

In a statement published on the company’s website, Flutterwave Founder and CEO, Olugbenga “GB” Agboola, said the company’s progress remains rooted in its people. “I often say our people are our secret sauce,” Agboola said. “They are the ultimate engine behind everything we build, giving us the capacity to create solutions that power businesses, unlock opportunities, and move money seamlessly across Africa and beyond.”

Responding to global economic pressures, Flutterwave also introduced a one-time economic relief payment for all employees worldwide. In Nigeria, additional tax adjustment support and cost-of-living updates were introduced to reflect recent regulatory changes affecting employees’ take-home pay.

Commenting, Annette Akpolo, Head, People and Culture at Flutterwave, emphasized the company’s holistic approach to talent management. “Our goal has always been to build an environment where our people can focus on doing their best work, rather than being weighed down by economic anxiety,” Akpolo said. “Pairing merit-based individual growth with supporting the collective needs of the whole team are both essential parts of how we build a company culture where people genuinely want to stay and grow over the long term.”

Marking its tenth anniversary in 2026, Flutterwave has achieved massive all-time milestones, surpassing 1 billion transactions processed and moving over $40 billion in total payment value globally since inception. This historic foundation is backed by recent strong growth across key payment channels, including a 289% increase in wallet-based collections by transaction count and a 184% rise in bank transfer value over the past year, driven by increased adoption of local payment methods across markets.

“At Flutterwave, growth is earned through meaningful contributions to the business and to the mission we are building together,” Agboola said. “As we continue to grow, the people who will shape our future are those who consistently step up, solve hard problems, support others, and move the company forward.”