The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) wrapped up the first trading day of July 2025 on a bearish note, dipping by 237.3 points to close at 119,741.23.

This marks a 0.2% decline from the previous day’s close of 119,978.57, fueled by a 3.4% drop in heavyweight Dangote Cement.

Daily trading volume fell sharply to 527 million shares, a significant drop from the 1.4 billion shares exchanged in the prior session.

Despite the slide, market capitalization remained relatively steady, closing at N75.8 trillion across 21,546 deals, comfortably holding above the N75 trillion mark.

On the gainers’ chart, RTBRISCOE, HONYFLOUR, MCNICHOLS, and MBENEFIT all posted the day’s strongest performances, each rallying by the maximum 10.00%.

Conversely, UPL and SCOA led the losers, dropping by 10.00% and 9.83%, respectively.

ELLAHLAKES and UPDC emerged as the day’s most actively traded stocks by volume, drawing notable investor interest.

Market summary

Current ASI: 119,741.23

Previous ASI: 119,978.57

Day Change: -0.02%

Year-to-Date Performance: +16.34%

Volume Traded: 527 million shares

Market Cap: N75.80 trillion

Top 5 gainers

RTBRISCOE: Up 10.00% to N2.75

HONYFLOUR: Up 10.00% to N23.65

MCNICHOLS: Up 10.00% to N2.53

MBENEFIT: Up 10.00% to N1.21

LASACO: Up 9.96% to N2.98

Top 5 losers

UPL: Down 10.00% to N5.04

SCOA: Down 9.83% to N4.86

THOMASWY: Down 9.57% to N1.70

PZ: Down 7.89% to N7.89

CHAMS: Down 6.38% to N2.20

Trading volume

Daily trading volume declined sharply to 527 million shares, down from 1.4 billion shares traded in the previous session.

Ellah Lakes led the volume chart with a robust 46 million shares exchanged.

UPDC followed closely with 38.5 million shares, while UNIVINSURE maintained momentum, trading 30.3 million shares.

Nigerian Breweries (NB) and JAPAULGOLD rounded out the top five with 28.9 million and 21.7 million shares, respectively.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira):

Nigerian Breweries advanced by 1.69%, extending its upward streak, while WAPCO edged up by 0.34%.

On the downside, Dangote Cement fell 3.41%, dragging the heavyweight segment lower.

In the FUGAZ banking group:

ACCESSCORP led gains with a 3.62% rise, UBA added 0.28%, while FIRSTHOLDCO gained by 0.19%.

On the flip side, Zenith Bank dropped 1.58%, and GTCO declined by 1.23%.

Market outlook

Despite the pullback, the All-Share Index remains firmly anchored above the 119,000-point mark, as investors continue to assess near-term direction.

Looking ahead, sustained interest in large-cap stocks, particularly among the SWOOTs and FUGAZ, could provide the momentum needed to reclaim the 120,000-point threshold, reinforcing positive sentiment across the market.