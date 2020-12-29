Bitcoin miners are super-rich, earn $1,000,000 per hour

Bitcoin miners are presently earning outrageous wages.

What you must know: Such incredible earnings were revealed by Glassnode, an advanced crypto analytic firm showing Bitcoin miners are currently earning $1,000,000 per hour. This is an increase of 185% since the halving.

The last time miner revenue was this high, was in July 2019. Note that block rewards were twice as high as today.

Metric Description: The total miner revenue (USD Value), i.e. fees plus newly minted coins.

#Bitcoin miners are currently earning $1,000,000 per hour. This is an increase of 185% since the halving. The last time miner revenue was this high, was in July 2019. Note that block rewards were twice as high than today. Chart 👉 https://t.co/Yc8ufHv23I pic.twitter.com/oaCUPkDEZN — glassnode (@glassnode) December 28, 2020

What this means: Bitcoin mining involves the act of solving tasks that come in the form of algorithms in affirming a transaction and fixing it within a block on the blockchain.

BTC miners who successfully mine a block are paid or rewarded in BTC. BTC miners also help in facilitating the security mechanism of the blockchain network by confirming transaction information or data to the Bitcoin ledger.

This confirmation process involves solving complex mathematical problems and a lot of computing power. BTC Miners are successfully rewarded with BTC for their contribution to the ledger based on their proof-of-work.

Recall Nairametrics about a week ago broke the news on the average cost of completing a transaction had the world’s flagship crypto(Bitcoin) market skyrocket again.

Data retrieved from BitInfoCharts revealed Bitcoin’s average transaction cost has risen to $12, per the highest price level since November 5, when Bitcoin had just started its bull run.

