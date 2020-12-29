Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin miners are super-rich, earn $1,000,000 per hour
Bitcoin miners are currently earning $1,000,000 per hour. This is an increase of 185% since the halving.
Bitcoin miners are presently earning outrageous wages.
Such incredible earnings were revealed by Glassnode, an advanced crypto analytic firm showing Bitcoin miners are currently earning $1,000,000 per hour. This is an increase of 185% since the halving.
- The last time miner revenue was this high, was in July 2019. Note that block rewards were twice as high as today.
Metric Description: The total miner revenue (USD Value), i.e. fees plus newly minted coins.
#Bitcoin miners are currently earning $1,000,000 per hour.
This is an increase of 185% since the halving.
The last time miner revenue was this high, was in July 2019. Note that block rewards were twice as high than today.
What this means: Bitcoin mining involves the act of solving tasks that come in the form of algorithms in affirming a transaction and fixing it within a block on the blockchain.
- BTC miners who successfully mine a block are paid or rewarded in BTC. BTC miners also help in facilitating the security mechanism of the blockchain network by confirming transaction information or data to the Bitcoin ledger.
- This confirmation process involves solving complex mathematical problems and a lot of computing power. BTC Miners are successfully rewarded with BTC for their contribution to the ledger based on their proof-of-work.
Recall Nairametrics about a week ago broke the news on the average cost of completing a transaction had the world’s flagship crypto(Bitcoin) market skyrocket again.
Data retrieved from BitInfoCharts revealed Bitcoin’s average transaction cost has risen to $12, per the highest price level since November 5, when Bitcoin had just started its bull run.
- At last week’s trading session, the average cost of sending a Bitcoin transaction was just $2.7. That marks an increase of 344% in less than a week.
- The surge in transaction fees is coming at the incredible bullish gains prevailing effect, in which Bitcoin’s price reached a new all-time high of $24,084 and rose by 30% in the past seven days.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin obeys law of gravity, drops $1,200
The most popular crypto exchange lost over $1,200 in value after trading as high as $27,200 yesterday.
The world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin, seems to be falling, in line with Issac Newton’s most popular law which states that “Whatever goes up must surely come down.”
The most popular crypto exchange lost over $1,200 in value some hours ago after trading as high as $27,200 yesterday.
What you should know about the Bitcoin price flux
- After topping record-high gains, Bitcoin encountered heavy selling pressure above $28,300.
- Unable to sustain its extremely rapid upward trajectory, the largest cryptocurrency fell to lows of $26,500.
- At the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin’s volatility ensured that no firm market direction was in control as it fluctuated around $27,100.
- Regardless of the prevailing drop witnessed at the flagship crypto market, Bitcoin is still on track to record its best monthly winning streak in more than a year after, breaching the $28,000 level over the weekend.
- Recall that some days ago, Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $28,365 before pulling back some of its gains, thereby printing an enviable run of outsized returns over three months. So far, this is the longest winning streak seen since mid-2019.
Also, a leading crypto expert, Willy Woo, via his Twitter handle, hinted that Bitcoin’s price could still rally higher on the bias that the “inventory depletion on spot crypto exchanges has stopped, signifying the re-accumulation phase of this macrocycle is likely to complete. If this cycle mimics the last, inventory on exchanges will increase here on in as retail starts entering in large numbers, attracted by the price rises.”
Inventory depletion on spot exchanges has stopped, signifying the re-accumulation phase of this macro cycle is likely complete. If this cycle mimics the last, inventory on exchanges will increase here on in as retail starts entering in large numbers, attracted by the price rises. pic.twitter.com/WmSB4VKgoJ
— Willy Woo (@woonomic) December 26, 2020
In addition, Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at uk.investing.com in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the outlook for Bitcoin in the coming year;
“I expect Bitcoin to remain highly volatile to the downside in the new year, given the potential for more scrutiny and tighter regulation. That should see prices fall back from their record highs, with the prospect of increased regulation being the most important factor affecting Bitcoin in 2021.”
However, as it gained more than 300% in 2020, many crypto experts wonder if BTC can continue such gain in 2021.
Cryptocurrency
Bad times for XRP, as Coinbase suspends XRP trading
XRP dropped 20% in value, amid reports coming from Coinbase, on suspending XRP trading in the coming days.
These are surely unpleasant moments for XRP, as it dropped 20% in value, amid reports coming from Coinbase that it would be halting XRP trading in the coming days.
- At the time of writing this report, XRP traded at $0.226184 with a daily trading volume of $9,124,702,877.
- It has been down 19.48% in the last 24 hours.
The world’s most valuable crypto exchange, Coinbase, recently announced that it wouldn’t allow XRP trading, in response to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission taking legal action against Ripple.
- According to a statement released by Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, Paul Grewal, Coinbase disclosed that it was suspending XRP trading starting from January 19 at 10:00 am PST.
- The American crypto exchange further explained that “XRP trading may be stopped earlier as needed to maintain the exchange’s market health metrics.
- In addition, the suspension will reportedly not affect Ripple-backed Flare Network’s upcoming Spark (FLR) token airdrop.
Grewal said,
- “The trading suspension will not affect customers’ access to XRP wallets which will remain available for deposit and withdraw functionality after the trading suspension. We will continue to support XRP on Coinbase Custody and Coinbase Wallet.”
The report also assured its users that the American crypto exchange remained resolute in protecting the interests of its customers in the ever-changing financial ecosystem.
- “Coinbase remains committed to being the most trusted platform for trading cryptocurrency. We strive to provide our customers with access to a broad set of assets, all of which are evaluated against our Digital Asset Framework to access factors like security, compliance, and the project’s alignment with our mission of creating an open financial system for the world. We take seriously any decision to change our customers’ access to one of those assets.”
Many crypto experts further predict that other leading crypto exchanges might fall in line on delisting or suspending the trading of XRP now that a major player like Coinbase has taken a position on the token.
Cryptocurrency
Ethereum market value of $83.8 billion is now bigger than Nigerian Stock Exchange
Ethereum’s present market value of $83.8 billion is much bigger than many African stock exchanges, including the best performing Stock market in Africa.
The world’s number 1 utility crypto and second most valuable crypto has in recent times been experiencing increased buying pressure from crypto investors, thereby breaching above the $700 price level for the first time since May 2018.
In addition, its present market value, $83.8 billion is much bigger than many African stock exchanges, including the best performing Stock market in Africa, Nigeria’s major stock exchange, valued at $53.5 billion (N20.279 trillion, Central bank exchange rate of N379).
- At the time of writing this report, Ethereum traded at $730.28, with a daily trading volume of $27 billion.
- Ethereum is up 12.29% in the last 24 hours.
What this means
It’s important to note the increased buying pressure in Ether is on a record high since it has caught the eye of high net worth individuals.
- Ether’s love among institutional investors is based on its high utility fundamentals. First, the DeFi, the industry is the hottest and the most trendy thing in the crypto-verse in 2020.
- Ethereum blockchain also maintains the leadership status as almost all DeFi projects are based on Ethereum blockchain.
- Just recently it upgraded to Ethereum 2.0, which is seen by many crypto enthusiasts as the game-changer in reforming the distributed system, after some years of research and coordinated effort by top developers around the world.
The major objective of the upgrade is to allow the protocol to continue to grow with the crypto industry and expand in order to support trillions of dollars in transaction value in a decentralized manner.
What you should know
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control, or interference from a third party.
- Like many other crypto assets, speculating with Ethereum can be highly profitable and has had a good history of giving its investors huge returns.
- However, there are also many other options to make income from Ethereum. These options include Ethereum mining, Ethereum faucets, and Ethereum staking.