Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin’s market value now $468 billion, bigger than GDP of Africa’s largest economy
At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin comfortably outmatched Nigeria’s GDP with a market value of $468 billion.
The price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency recently surpassed $25,000, reaching a new milestone of $25,199.50 on FTX exchange and surpassing the Gross Domestic Product of any country in Africa.
What this means
Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria has a GDP, valued at $$448.1 billion. At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin comfortably outmatched Nigeria’s GDP with a market value of $468 billion.
It’s important to note it also outsizes many leading African economies including, South Africa – $351.4billion, Egypt – $303.2billion, Algeria – $169.98billion, Morocco – $118.7 billion, Ethiopia – $96.12 billion, Kenya – $95.5 billion, Angola – $94.6 billion, Ghana – $66.9 billion, Tanzania – $63.2 billion.
Top 10 largest economies in Africa 🌍
🇳🇬Nigeria-$448.1bn
🇿🇦South Africa – $351.4bn
🇪🇬Egypt – $303.2bn
🇩🇿Algeria – $169.98bn
🇲🇦Morocco – $118.7bn
🇪🇹Ethiopia – $96.12bn
🇰🇪Kenya – $95.5
🇦🇴Angola – $94.6
🇬🇭Ghana – $66.9
🇹🇿Tanzania – $63.2
(#Nairalytics, World Bank)
— Nairalytics (@Nairalyticsdata) November 11, 2020
What you must know
- At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $25,178.11 with a daily trading volume of $43,045,202,470 USD. Bitcoin is up 3.18% for the day. Bitcoin’s current market value stands at $467.8billion.
- The flagship crypto is on its record high amid strong purchases seen in institutional and accredited investors gaining more exposure to Bitcoin through the world’s biggest crypto hedge fund, Grayscale, and the CME Bitcoin futures market.
- Still, in the short term global investors, crypto experts anticipate that Bitcoin’s trajectory remains optimistic.
Crypto experts from Intotheblock identified $23,069 and $23,377 as the key support levels for BTC in the near future. They wrote:
- “Bitcoin has been able to sustain above $23,000. The IOMAP indicator supports that premise as is showing a strong level of support at the range between $23,069 and $23,377.1, where almost 900 thousand addresses previously acquired 796 thousand $BTC.”
#Bitcoin has been able to sustain above $23,000.
The IOMAP indicator supports that premise as is showing a strong level of support at the range between $23,069 and $23,377.1, where almost 900 thousand addresses previously acquired 796 thousand $BTC.https://t.co/VHKAXFruAF pic.twitter.com/ovLRUDnbo2
— IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) December 25, 2020
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin is boxing up to $25,000
The flagship crypto traded at $24,845.80 with a daily trading volume of $44,952,165,090. Bitcoin is up 5.76% for the day
The world’s most popular crypto is having a run not seen in the crypto-verse, especially on boxing day.
At the time of writing this report, the flagship crypto traded at $24,845.80 with a daily trading volume of $44,952,165,090. Bitcoin is up 5.76% for the day. The current market value of Bitcoin stands at $461,665,773,109.
What you must know: The flagship cryptocurrency is mainly decentralized, the first of its kind, and created by Satoshi Nakamoto. It was launched around January 2009.
Bitcoin is fired up on all cylinders, smashing its past record highs at the speed of light, and it seems the momentum trade is strengthening as mass media outlets embrace crypto coverage, on the bias that the flagship crypto rallied to an all-time high today and appears poised to take out the $25,000 level.
Recall some hours ago, Bitcoin the institutional investors’ most favorite crypto, peaked at $24,661.76 on Bitstamp, a British-based crypto exchange, surpassing the previous high recorded about a week ago. The altcoin market also rebounded, with Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC) posting impressive rallies.
Meanwhile, it seems a significant amount of Bitcoin owners are keeping the world’s most popular crypto for wealth preservation rather than as a utility tool, as data retrieved from Glassnode, revealed Bitcoin Percent Supply Last Active 1+ Years just reached a 7-month low of 59.601%, meaning Bitcoin is becoming scarce. This is partly why the price keeps increasing.
- The previous 7-month low of 59.603% was observed on 24 December 2020.
Metric description: The percent of circulating supply that has not moved in at least 1 year.
📉 #Bitcoin $BTC Percent Supply Last Active 1+ Years just reached a 7-month low of 59.601%
Previous 7-month low of 59.603% was observed on 24 December 2020
View metric:https://t.co/1j255TMTVz pic.twitter.com/J9z9TNw4Lj
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) December 25, 2020
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin hits a new milestone on Christmas day
The flagship crypto peaked at $24,661.76 on Bitstamp, surpassing the previous high recorded some days ago.
Crypto traders were all smiles on Christmas day cheer with a new all-time high for Bitcoin, culminating in a tremendous year for the digital asset.
What you must know: The flagship crypto peaked at $24,661.76 on Bitstamp a British-based crypto exchange, surpassing the previous high recorded some days ago. The altcoin market also rebounded, with Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and XRP posting impressive rallies.
- At the time of writing this report Bitcoin traded at $24,185.38 with a daily trading volume of $40 billion. Bitcoin is up 3.94% in the last 24 hours.
Many cryptos including Bitcoin are rallying strongly, and it seems the momentum trade is strengthening as mass media outlets embrace crypto coverage, on the bias that the flagship crypto rallied to an all-time high today and appears poised to take out the $25,000 level.
Bitcoin’s leading players took to Twitter to break the new record — and to remind their fans to keep holding as 2021 approaches. Gemini co-founder, Cameron Winklevoss expressed his excitement:
Merry Christmas! Santa left $24.5K #Bitcoin under the tree.
Merry Christmas! Santa left $24.5K #Bitcoin under the tree🌲 🎅 pic.twitter.com/n4Ad19rE2v
— Cameron Winklevoss (@cameron) December 25, 2020
Cryptocurrency
XRP gains 31% on Christmas day
This pushed XRP’s market value to $16.6 billion or 2.57% of the total cryptocurrency market value.
XRP has rebounded strongly on Christmas day. At the time this report was drafted, it was trading at $0.37389, printing gains of about 30.35% on the day.
This pushed XRP’s market value to $16.6 billion or 2.57% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.6 Billion. XRP has been trading at a daily range of $0.24245 to $0.37492.
Crypto commentators are attributing XRP’s recent gains to the news that Elad Roisman will take over as Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Congratulations, Chairman Roisman! I look forward to your leadership of the SEC.
— Hester Peirce (@HesterPeirce) December 24, 2020
However, over the past week, XRP’s valuation dropped by 37.93%. The volume of XRP traded daily was $16.6 billion or 8.96% of the total volume of all cryptos.
What you should know: Before this surge, Crypto bears had been clawing hard on XRP, amid a legal suit filed against it by a powerful financial regulator in the world’s largest economy.
Ripple and its top executives were accused by the U.S. Securities regulators of deceiving crypto investors about the status of XRP, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency by market value, in selling over $1 billion of the crypto assets without approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- The complaint alleges that Ripple raised funds, beginning in 2013, through the sale of digital assets known as XRP in unregistered security offerings to investors in the U.S. and worldwide.
- Ripple also allegedly distributed billions of XRP in exchange for non-cash consideration, such as labor and market-making services.
- At the time of writing this report, three small exchanges, namely OSL, Beaxy, and CrossTower, have either suspended trading or removed XRP.
