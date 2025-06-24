Africa’s urban population is expanding rapidly, and with it, the demand for housing continues to intensify.

As a result, rental prices have become a key indicator of living costs across the continent.

The continent’s population reached an estimated 1.5 billion in 2024 and continues to grow by about 100 million every three years.

This steady shift toward urban living is placing increasing pressure on housing markets.

Rent is often the single largest monthly expense for households. It influences migration trends, reduces disposable income, and reflects the overall health of local housing markets. In rapidly urbanising regions, high rent costs may signal growing demand, inflationary pressures, or a shortage of affordable housing.

This ranking by Nairametrics is based on data from Numbeo, a renowned online database that tracks cost of living and quality of life statistics using user-contributed data from cities around the world.

The analysis draws from Numbeo’s 2025 Rent Index, which compares average rent levels across countries using New York City as the global benchmark, with an index value of 100. A country with a Rent Index of 20, for example, has average rent prices that are 20% of those in New York.

The list below highlights the top 10 African countries with the most expensive rent relative to New York. Each country is profiled with its regional location, estimated 2025 population, and major cities.

Mauritius ranks as the tenth most expensive African country to rent a home in 2025, with a Rent Index of 9.7. This represents a drop from 2024, when it ranked eighth with a higher index of 11.0. This island nation lies in the southeastern part of Africa, where limited land availability and urban growth continue to push up rental costs. As of June 2025, the population is estimated at 1,268,340, with around 41.5% or approximately 526,689 people living in urban areas. With a land area of just 2,030 square kilometres and a population density of 625 people per square kilometre, housing demand in major cities such as Port Louis, Curepipe, and Quatre Bornes continues to exceed available supply.