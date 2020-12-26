Business News
CBN says bank credit grew by N290 billion in 6 weeks as lending rates drop
The CBN has disclosed that the gross credit to the economy grew by N290.13 billion in about 6 weeks.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that the gross credit to the Nigerian economy grew by N290.13 billion in about 6 weeks, between the end of August 2020 and November 13, 2020.
A total gross credit growth of N3.976 trillion was also recorded, as it grew from N15.567 trillion at the end of May 2019 to N19.544 trillion as at November 13, 2020.
This disclosure is contained in the personal statement of the Deputy Governor, Financial System, CBN, Aisha Ahmad, issued as part of the apex bank’s communique after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held on November 23 and 24, 2020.
Ahmad said that sustaining critical support to the economy through this crisis remains a priority as credit growth remained on an upward trajectory with robust soundness indicators and sustained decline in average lending rates.
She said much of this credit which was channeled to manufacturing, consumer, general commerce and agriculture – all key employment generating sectors, was largely driven by effective implementation of the Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR), various government interventions and other complementary policies to ramp up credit to the economy.
The statement from the CBN Deputy Governor partly reads,
- “For instance, gross credit grew by N290.13 billion between end of August 2020 and November 13, 2020; while total gross credit growth of N3,976.34 billion was recorded from N15,567.66 billion at end of May 2019 to N19,544.00 billion at November 13, 2020. Much of this credit was channeled to manufacturing, consumer, general commerce and agriculture – all key employment generating sectors.
- “This was broadly driven by effective implementation of the Loan to Deposit Ratio, interventions and other complementary policies to ramp up credit to the economy.’’
Ahmad noted that the gradual decline reported in lending rates is a positive development that improves access to credit for more households and businesses with a view to stimulating economic activity, creating jobs and driving more sustainable and inclusive growth.
She said that as at October 2020, 86.23% of total loans granted to over 1 million customers by deposit money banks were at interest rates considerably below 20%, an improvement of 76.43% that was achieved as at July 2019.
Going further, she said that this low interest rate environment was also reflected in the Open Buy Back rate which stood at 1.88% at end of October 2020, an indication of a highly liquid banking system.
What you should know
- The CBN as part of measure to stimulate the economy has introduced several policies to boost credit to Nigerian businesses. Some of these policies include the increase of LDR to 65%, the various intervention programmes targeted at Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) at low interest rates and so on.
Hospitality & Travel
Our direct flight to Jamaica was to celebrate 50 years of bilateral relationship – Minister
History was made as travellers enjoyed a first-time direct flight from Lagos to Jamaica on Monday, December 21, 2020.
The Federal Government has stated that the nation’s inaugural direct flight to Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay, Jamaica, is part of activities organised to commemorate 50 years of good bilateral relations between the two nations.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama via his Twitter handle.
According to him, the flight, which was operated by Air Peace, is expected to further strengthen relations between the two countries in the tourism and education sectors as well as other economic activities.
He tweeted, “Arrived Montego Bay, Jamaica, on the inaugural direct flight operated by Air Peace which departed Lagos on Monday. This is part of activities organised to commemorate 50 years of good bilateral relations between our two countries.
“We were received at the Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith and the Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague.”
While receiving Onyeama and his team, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith agreed with his Nigerian counterpart that the flight will help to boost trade relations between the two countries and also strengthen their relationship, through tourism, air services and culture.
“It is a true… meeting of south to south cooperation,” she said.
She added that there is opportunity to build on the historical and cultural ties between the countries.
What it means
This is expected to be the beginning of a bright future for the duo nations, as they are expected to establish regular travel and promote, strengthen their people-to-people arrangements.
What you should know
- This is the first non-stop flight to the island from Nigeria and is aimed at exploring the possibility of direct round-trip commercial airlift between the two destinations.
- The 132 passengers flight, which was 12-hour trip, had Onyeama, his wife Sulola Onyeama, and 19 crew members on board. It was arranged by Tour Company, Nigerians Travel Too, in partnership with Air Peace.
Business
Covid-19: FG directs universities to suspend academic activities till further notice
The Federal Government has directed the Vice-Chancellors of universities to put on hold all academic activities in their schools.
The Federal Government has directed the Vice-Chancellors of universities to immediately put on hold all academic activities in their various institutions.
This new measure by the government is in compliance with the Covid-19 protocol, which prohibits activities or events that involve the large gathering of people due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the country.
According to a report from Punch, the directive which is contained in a circular issued by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and signed by its Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), Chris Mayaki, said that classrooms, hostel accommodation, conference and seminars should be suspended.
The commission also asked the universities to remain shut during the intervening period, pending further directives from the government on the reopening of the various institutions.
The decision from NUC, which is coming barely a few days after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) called off its 9-month-old strike, seems to have dashed the hopes of university students to return back to classes as soon as possible after being at home for a long time.
What the NUC is saying
Maiyaki, in his statement on behalf of NUC, said,
- “Vice-Chancellors are to please note that the directive is part of the measures approved by Mr. President to mitigate the second wave of coronavirus infections in the country. The affected officers are expected to perform their duties from home while those on GL13 and above should strictly adhere to the extant preventive measures, including maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing of hands and/or sanitizing of hands, wearing of face masks and reducing the number of visitors to offices.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that following the reported outbreak of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic which has seen a surge in the number of infections across the country, the Federal Government reintroduced some measures to help curb the spread of the disease.
- The government had directed civil servants from grade level 12 and below to work from home for 5 weeks, effective December 23, 2020.
- The Federal Government, while advocating for strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols, asked the state governments to ensure the shutdown of bars, nightclubs, event centres and so on.
Energy
NBET owes GenCos N144 billion in Q3 2020
NBET failed to pay GenCos for the electricity produced and fed into the national grid in the third quarter of this year.
The Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) is reportedly owing Generation Companies (GenCos) a total of N143.82 billion in the third quarter of 2020, for the electricity produced and fed into the national grid.
Of the total invoice of N193.26 billion NBET received from GenCos in the three-month period, it only paid N49.44 billion, representing 25.58% of the invoice.
- The N193.26 billion invoice comprises of a total invoice of N64.13 billion in July, N67.83 billion in August and N61.30 billion in September.
- The N49.44 billion payment made to the GenCos by the bulk trader in July was N12.22 billion, representing 19.05%; N13.49 billion in August, representing 19.90%; and N23.73 billion in September, representing 38.72%.
Further checks indicate that remittances by electricity distribution companies (DisCos) partly contributed to NBET’s debt.
In this context, DisCos remitted only N50.68 billion to NBET in the third quarter of 2020, out of a total invoice of N189.05 billion received from NBET.
- The DisCos received a total invoice of N66.33 billion in July; N63.62 billion in August; and N59.10 billion in September.
- But the DisCos only paid NBET N12.91 billion in July; N14.89 billion in August, and N22.88 billion in September.
What to expect
It is clear from the above that NBET partly relies on payments by DisCos to settle GenCos. Thus, all things being equal, NBET may continue to owe GenCos in the future, considering that DisCos are not really efficient in collecting electricity tariffs due from customers.
In this regard, Nairametrics reported on 8th December that DisCos recorded loss of N58billion in unpaid electricity dues in Q2 2020 – indicating a collection efficiency of only 64.4%.
Nairametrics also reported in January that NBET owed GenCos in the country about N1 trillion. This appear to further uphold claims that the current arrangement between GenCos, NBET and DisCos is not really sustainable; and may require revision.
What you should know
- Data obtained from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator revealed that the total power generation stood at 4,631.60 megawatts as of 6am on Thursday.
- The nation generates most of its electricity from gas-fired power plants, while output from hydropower plants makes up about 30 per cent of the total generation.
- The amount of available generation capability left unused on Thursday stood at 1,591.1MW as a result of gas constraints, according to the system operator.
- The system operator put the nation’s installed generation capacity at 12,954.40MW, available capacity at 7,652.60MW, transmission wheeling capacity at 7,300MW and the peak generation ever attained at 5520.4MW.
