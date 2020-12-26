Market Views
Top U.S stocks making investors very rich
As the year comes to a close, here are a few US stocks that have been making investors happy and rich.
Despite Bitcoin having touched a new milestone on Christmas day by hitting a new all-time high of $24,600 with yearly gains of about 236%, it still lags behind a handful of listed American stocks in terms of yearly returns.
Nio $NIO +1,069%
The leader of the pack remains Chinese car company, Nio, often tagged the Chinese Tesla. Nio has outperformed by 11-fold gain this year alone, pushing the car company’s market value past car giants like American based General Motors.
With the world’s biggest car market thriving well amid an era of COVID-19, investors are betting hard on the expectation that China’s electric-car market will expand rapidly over the coming years; though it seems its best model will be tested in the future as Nio’s sales volumes are still far smaller when compared with bigger auto-industry rivals, and have never turned a profit as research cost and marketing costs rise.
Plug Power $PLUG +1,043
Clean-power stocks like Plug Power have been hitting record highs amid a time when President-elect Joe Biden’s main objective includes tackling climate change.
- Plug Power Inc., a fast-rising company that makes fuel cells for forklifts, mainly used by heavy industries and factories, has soared more than 1000% this year.
- Leading stock experts are anticipating that the roughly $900 billion pandemic relief bill now awaiting President Donald Trump’s approval would benefit Plug Power on the account that the stimulus deal extends tax credits for solar and wind power projects as well as fuel cells.
Tesla $TSLA +779%
Electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla (TSLA), unsurprisingly, also makes this list of most performing listed U.S stocks.
Tesla remains by far the world’s most valuable carmaker and its present value has printed gains of over 779% after climbing from $84.90 at the start of 2020 to its current value of $661.77 this month. Tesla’s impressive rally far exceeds the flagship crypto’s run of over 236%.
- Elon Musk, its founder, has gained $132 billion to his net worth just in 2020, the most by anyone in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index – a ranking of the world’s 500 richest people.
- Tesla remains the only major foreign-based carmaker to have a huge physical presence in the world’s biggest car market, China. With the electric-car maker’s launch of a new factory in China in 2019, and the beginning of its Model Y models earlier this year, investors may want to continue holding.
Enphase $ENPH +688%
The fast-rising NASDAQ-listed company Enphase energy, known for energy management (ENPH), has produced incredible returns of about 688% this year.
After burning cash for three straight years, Enphase finally turned cash-profitable in 2018, then GAAP profitable in 2019. The leading energy innovator started this year trading at $26.37, investors have now pushed the price of Enphase to $181.39 today.
- In addition, the recently endorsed U.S stimulus bill, which includes $35 billion in funding for “new renewable energy measures,” has increased the bias among many stock traders to go long on the clean energy company stock, taking to account that it stands to benefit from the U.S government planned allocated sum of $1.1 billion to energy storage.
Moderna $MRNA +631%
In an era where the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the lives of humanity at levels not seen before, it becomes unsurprising to see a fast-rising Covid-19 vaccine drug maker, Moderna, making this list.
- Moderna is on the side of humanity in battling hard to keep the deadly Covid-19 virus under check.
- The Cambridge-based firm’s Covid-19 vaccine maker started trading at $19.57 in January 2020 and it is presently trading at $123.39, printing yearly gains of about 631%.
- Recently, investors have been super excited as its Covid-19 vaccine became the second to receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Data source: Bloomberg
Market Views
U.S Stock futures propel high amid low volatility
The U.S stock market is expected to close much earlier, as stock traders and global investors observe Christmas.
U.S. stock futures rallied up ahead of the final trading day of the week.
What you should know
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average pointed gains of about 0.38% while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were also posting significant gains.
The U.S stock markets are expected to close much earlier, as stock traders and global investors observe Christmas.
- Still, Stock traders remain on the sidelines at Thursday’s trading session, partly responsible for the low volatility prevailing across the market spectrum.
- The Dow and the S&P 500 are, however, on pace for a losing week amid profit-taking action.
- The policy uncertainty also damped investor spirits in the holiday week. President Donald Trump recently rebuked Congress’ $900 billion COVID-19 relief package as an unsuitable ‘disgrace.’
- The U.S leader took particular issue with the direct payments, which he said should be lifted from $600 to $2,000.
Quick fact: American Stock futures are simply standardized contracts that global traders use in purchasing or selling the U.S stock in a future date. This means that the U.S stock futures give an insight into what global investors see before the market opens or after it closes.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing market condition keeping stock traders edgy.
- “US equities had a mixed session while European stocks reversed a three-day slide and all but relegating the ghost of Christmas past back to the closet. A slew of macro-economic data released overnight highlights the slower growth trajectory that the economy is tackling. Consumer confidence slipped again, and inflation declined month-over-month. However, the labor market exhibits more resilience, with weekly jobless claims falling a bit further than expected. But I do not think this data comes as much of a surprise to anyone and merely echoes the need for both monetary and fiscal policy to do much of the heavy lifting until the vaccine rolls out.”
What to expect
Stock traders and global investors are still waiting to hear from President Trump on approving the stimulus deal, though House GOP Leader McCarthy indicated President Trump has not decided on vetoing the fiscal relief bill yet.
Market Views
Alibaba in hot water on China’s regulators probe over Ant Group
The eCommerce juggernaut seems to be in hot water over its affiliate company, better known as Ant Group,
The world’s second-largest economy, China, has recently launched an antitrust investigation into Asia’s leading e-commerce company, Alibaba, listed on the biggest stock market in the world.
In a report credited to Reuters, the e-Commerce juggernaut seems to be in hot water over its affiliate company, better known as Ant Group, as Chinese antitrust regulators plan to review if it was in anyway monopolistic.
Such a move by the Chinese regulators is seen by some market commentators as a huge hit to Jack Ma’s e-commerce and fintech empire.
- At the time Ant’s group IPO got suspended, Alibaba, which has a majority stake of about 33% in Ant Group, saw its shares fall. It lost more than 5% in U.S. premarket trading.
- Ant Group’s Controller, Jack Ma; Executive Chairman, Eric Jing; and CEO, Simon Hu, were scrutinized by regulators in China, according to a statement seen from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
The probe is part of a sudden and quick crackdown on monopolistic behaviour suspected to be in China’s booming internet ecosystem, and the latest setback for Jack Ma, the 56-year-old former school teacher, who founded Alibaba and became China’s richest man in the modern era.
What they are saying
In a strongly worded editorial, the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily revealed if “monopoly is tolerated, and companies are allowed to expand in a disorderly and barbarian manner, the industry won’t develop in a healthy, and sustainable way.”
Also, Chinese Financial regulators plan to meet with Alibaba’s Ant Group fintech affiliate in the coming days, according to a separate statement by the People’s Bank of China, released today.
The meeting would “guide Ant Group to implement financial supervision, fair competition and protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers,” the statement said.
Ant said it had received a notice from regulators and would “comply with all regulatory requirements.”
What you should know
Ant Group, formerly known as Ant Financial and Alipay, is an affiliate company of the popularly known e-commerce company, Alibaba.
- Ant Group remains the world’s most valuable Fintech company, and most valuable unicorn company, with a target valuation of over US$280 billion.
- The group owns China’s largest digital payment platform, Alipay, which serves over one billion users and 80 million merchants, with total payment volume (TPV) transactions reaching RMB118 trillion in June 2020.
Market Views
Dangote, WAPCO, PZ surge, investors gain N334 billion
DANGCEM (+9.98%) led the gainer’s chart for the day, while ETERNA (-9.89%) finished top loser.
Nigerian Stocks witnesses a positive run as equities market capitalization value appreciated by N333.80 billion to commence trading for the week.
The All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 1.74% to close at 37,443.40 points.
Similarly, the overall market capitalization size gained N333.80 billion to close at N19.57 trillion.
- Today’s market upturn was impacted by gains recorded in large and medium capitalized stocks, amongst which includes; DANGCEM, WAPCO, and FLOURMILL.
- Also, the total volume traded increased to 427.05 million shares, worth N3.30billion, traded in 5,258 deals.
- Transactions in the shares of MANSARD topped the activity chart with 90.1 million shares valued at N91.08 million. JAPAULGOLD followed with 45.4 million shares worth N16.8 million.
- With 23 gainers to 23 losers, sectoral indices closed mixed. DANGCEM (+9.98%) led the gainer’s chart for the day, while ETERNA (-9.89%) finished top loser.
- The NSE Industrial Index led the gainers with 5.46%. The NSE Insurance and Energy Indexes trailed appreciating by 5.16 and 0.76% respectively. Conversely, the NSE Banking & Consumer Goods Indexes declined by -1.05 and -0.14% .
Top gainers
- BOCGAS up 10.00% to close at N7.92
- DANGCEM up 9.98% to close at N230.4
- PZ up 7.00% to close at N5.35
- FLOURMILL up 2.50% to close at N26.65
- WAPCO up 2.27% to close at N22.5
Top Losers
- ETERNA down 9.89% to close at N4.1
- ARDOVA down 5.24% to close at N13.55
- UNILEVER down 2.79% to close at N13.95
- ZENITHBANK down 2.02% to close at N24.3
- GUARANTY down 0.74% to close at N33.5
Nigerian Stocks recorded an impressive trading session at the first trading session of the week amid falling oil prices prevailing at U.S trading session
- Buying pressure was significantly seen across leading NSE 30 Stocks that include Dangote, WAPCO and Flour mill, maintained bullish market sentiments at Africa’s best-performing stock index.
- Nairametrics, however, envisages cautious buying as the COVID-19 crisis seems to be getting out of hand in Nigeria’s key international markets, which includes Western Europe and the United States amid the new strain of COVID-19 spreading like wild-fire.