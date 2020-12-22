Spotlight Stories
Apple to start producing cars by 2024
Apple is targeting 2024 to produce its first self-driving cars that will also come with ‘next level’ battery technology.
Apple Inc is advancing its operations to develop a self-driving passenger car by 2024, which would include innovations in car battery technology also.
This was disclosed in an exclusive report by Reuters on Tuesday morning after speaking with apple staff working on the project.
Apple’s self-driving car project is called ” Project Titan” and has experienced a couple of gains and losses since it launched in 2014. Apple sacked 190 staff working on the project in 2019, even though it designed its own car from scratch.
Insiders revealed that Apple now has plans to build a customer-friendly passenger car to compete directly with Tesla.
“If there is one company on the planet that has the resources to do that, it’s probably Apple. But at the same time, it’s not a cellphone,” a person who worked on Project Titan said.
The sources disclosed that Apple may soon announce a manufacturing partner for the project and there might be plans to reduce efforts to self-driving software with a traditional carmaker.
The car battery is said to be of the innovative “monocell” that comprises of multiple cell batteries and saves space in the battery pack by removing the need for pouches and modules that hold battery materials.
What you should know
The International Energy Agency revealed that sales of electric cars topped 2.1 million globally in 2019, surpassing 2018 – already a record year. Only about 17,000 electric cars were on the world’s roads in 2010. By 2019, that number had swelled to 7.2 million,
Nairametrics reported this week that electric vehicle maker, Tesla Inc’s market cap rose to over $650 billion at the close of its trading session as Tesla will become on Monday, the most valuable company to ever be added to Wall Street’s main benchmark index.
Coronavirus
FG plans to purchase vaccines for N400 billion – Health Minister
The Minister said that about N400 billion would be required to vaccinate 70 per cent of Nigeria’s 211 million population, at eight dollars per person.
The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has stated that Nigeria is ready for its Covid-19 vaccination strategy, revealing that the FG plans to acquire vaccines valued at N400 billion.
The Health Minister disclosed this while briefing the Nigerian Senate on Monday in Abuja.
Dr. Ehanire added that the N400 billion would be able to vaccinate 70% of Nigeria’s population at $8 per vaccine, explaining that Nigeria would need to spend N156 billion in 2021 and N200 billion in 2022.
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan expressed concerns over the abilities of the Health Ministry to effectively store and distribute the vaccines in Nigeria.
Lawan added that the Health Ministry would need to convince the National Assembly that they had the abilities and manpower for the Covid-19 vaccination and that the Senate would be ready to support vaccine funding for Nigeria.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire, disclosed last week that plans were underway to vaccinate as many people as possible, starting with 20 million doses of the vaccine.
- This came after the Federal Government announced last month that it would inaugurate an 18-man Covid-19 Vaccine Task Team, in a bid to ensure vaccine security in Nigeria.
- Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, earlier disclosed that negotiations were going on with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to get vaccines early enough to developing countries, including Nigeria, from January next year.
Business
Minister of Labour says ASUU will call off its strike in January
Senator Chris Ngige, has revealed that ASUU is expected to call off their strike action in January 2021.
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has revealed that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is expected to call off its strike action in January 2021.
This follows the progress in negotiations between ASUU and the Federal Government, which Ngige said had reached 98%.
According to a report from TheNation, this disclosure was made by the Labour Minister, while speaking at his home town in Alor, Idemili South local government area of Anambra State, on Monday, during the launch of Ngige’s free medical outreach at the Community’s Health Center.
What the Minister is saying
Ngige said, “We have met about 98 percent of the request of ASUU. Some 5 to 2 percent is what you can call promissory notes. So, I am very hopeful that by midnight today, there are some works we are supposed to get on to do. They also have some work they are supposed to do on their own side with their people.
“Tuesday, we will meet in the afternoon and we will compare notes. We will put everything on the table and compare. I believe that we might have come to the end of the strike when we meet tomorrow. Well, it is a journey of a thousand miles which you will have to take one step first. Tomorrow, all things being equal, we will agree now to agree because we were disagreeing before.
“We disagree to agree and agree to disagree formerly. But tomorrow, I hope we will agree to agree. Once we do that, schools will reopen in January.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that ASUU had embarked on strike since March 2020, due to a dispute with the Federal Government over the funding of the universities and the implementation of the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS), which they were opposed to.
- Following months of negotiations and back and forth, an agreement was reached after the Federal Government promised to increase its offer for Earned Allowances and funding for the revitalization of public universities from N65 billion to N70 billion, and also that payment of their withheld salaries would not be done through the IPPIS.
- However, the Federal Government accused ASUU of refusing to reciprocate its gesture, after the union refused to call off its strike action, insisting that the government must pay all outstanding salaries and allowances before they would resume.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: Nigeria considers international travel ban as new strain gains momentum
The Presidential Task Force against Covid-19 is considering restricting international travel into Nigeria
The Presidential Task Force against Covid-19 is considering restricting international travel into Nigeria as fear of a second wave triggered a second lockdown of the country.
The Federal Government on Monday, December 21st, directed all schools to remain closed until at least January 18, 2020, as well as ordering all Federal Government workers on grade level 12 and below to stay at home for the next 5 weeks. The government also announced it has advised states to consider banning bars, nightclubs, event centres all considered super spreader events for Covid-19.
This is as the government said it is considering imposing some new restrictions on international flights due to the discovery of new strains of the coronavirus disease in certain countries.
Ban international travel?
According to tweet posts on his official Twitter handle from the Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, there are discussions being held around a potential restriction of international travel. The Presidential Task Force (PTF) also said about 20, 216 passengers who arrived in Nigeria from abroad have not shown up for mandatory post-arrival tests.
- A new strain of the virus has been widely reported to originate from the United Kingdom and is thought to be spreading fast. Nigerian online paper.
- Premium Times reported on Monday that the new variant is reportedly in Nigeria according to scientists at the Africa Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID), at the Redeemers University in Ede, Osun State.
- However, they clarified that the new variant was first reported in October when the number of cases was low suggesting that the recent surge in cases may not be a result of the new variant.
- Nevertheless, Nigerians are worried about the resurgence of Covid-19 cases and blame some of this on the international travelers returning home for the holiday.
- A staff of a shipping company who pleaded anonymity informed Nairametrics that he has sent everyone in his department on compulsory work from home and self-isolation after a staff confirmed she tested positive. The staff informed her boss that her hubby had just returned from abroad and earlier tested positive for the virus.
According to Tolu Ogunlesi, “the test positivity rate in travelers arriving Lagos has recently doubled to 6.3%” confirming that more international passengers who have arrived in Nigeria are testing positive. He also said Lagos, Kaduna, and FCT are the “epicenter” of new cases with over 70% of all confirmed cases.
New Travel Bans
While Nigeria ponders on whether to impose travel banks, other countries have already started placing travel restrictions as they seek to contain the spread of the virus.
- Israel, Turkey, Germany, Saudi Arabia and Switzerland have all barred air travel to and from South Africa, following the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus.
- European countries have started to close their doors to travelers from the United Kingdom on Sunday, with the banning of flights and trains over concerns about a new coronavirus strain that is spreading quickly through the country.
FlashBack
On March 18, 2020, the Federal Government via the PTF issued a travel ban against 13 countries to curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).
- The Presidential Task Force disclosed that @NigeriaGov is restricting entry into the country for travelers from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, and Norway. Others are the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Switzerland
- At the time, the ban was for an initial 4 weeks but stayed until late August before it was lifted.