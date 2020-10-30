Market Views
Apple drops 4%, iPhone sales slump
Apple stock dropped over 4% in extended trading – trading at $110.45.
Apple the world’s biggest tech company reported its Q4 earnings, showing its iPhone sales slumped more than 20% year-over-year – coupled with no guidance on future earnings led the stock to drop momentarily after results were released.
Also weighing down on Apple shares is the bias that the lack of fiscal Q1 2021 guidance from the world’s most valuable company, means that stock traders and global investors don’t get a hint at how Apple is performing, as regards sales of its iPhone 12 – which went on sale this month.
READ: Apple drops 2%, iphone 12 not exciting
What you should know
Here’s how Apple did versus analyst expectations via Refinitiv estimates:
- iPhone revenue: $26.44 billion vs. $27.93 billion estimated, down 20.7% YoY
- EPS: 73 cents vs 70 cents estimated
- Revenue: $64.7 billion vs $63.70 billion estimated, up 1% YoY
- Mac revenue: $9.0 billion vs. $7.93 billion estimated, up 28% YoY
- iPad revenue: $6.8 billion vs. $6.12 billion estimated, up 46% YoY
- Services revenue: $14.55 billion vs. $14.08 billion estimated, up 16.3% YoY
- Other Products revenue: $7.88 billion vs. $7.40 billion estimated, up 20.9% YoY
- Gross margin: 38.2% vs. 38.1% estimated
At the time of writing this report, Apple stock dropped over 4% in extended trading – trading at $110.45. The company has a valuation hovering at about $1.972 trillion, making it the most valuable technology company on this planet.
READ: Nestle Nigeria: Rising cost slash profits
While Apple shares are falling amid the relatively impressive result, it recorded weak sales earning for Apple’s second most valuable market in China. Sales in greater China – which includes Taiwan, Hong Kong, plunged to $7.95 billion from $11.13 billion.
What they are saying
Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook gave deep insights on his company’s product performance, as the Mac. services and iPad posted impressive gains amid the ravaging COVID-19 virus onslaughts.
“Apple capped off a fiscal year defined by innovation in the face of adversity with a September quarter record, led by all-time records for Mac and Services,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.
READ: CAP Plc: Increase in investment income, others boost revenues
“Despite the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, Apple is in the midst of our most prolific product introduction period ever, and the early response to all our new products, led by our first 5G-enabled iPhone lineup, has been tremendously positive.
“From remote learning to the home office, Apple products have been a window to the world for users as the pandemic continues, and our teams have met the needs of this moment with creativity, passion, and the kinds of big ideas that only Apple can deliver.”
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Market Views
Google fired up, post strong advertising growth
Google fired up on all cylinders as high as 9% in after-hours trading as it smashed many stock analysts’ predictions.
Google parent company Alphabet was fired up on all cylinders. It gained as much as 9% in after-hours trading, after it smashed many stock analysts’ predictions for both revenue and earnings in its Q3 results, showing strong growth in ad revenue amid the ravaging COVID-19 virus attacks.
READ: Google to pay online publishers for high quality contents
READ: Oracle wins bid to acquire TikTok’s US operations after Microsoft offer was rejected
What you should know
Highlights of Q3 results
- Earnings per share: $16.40 vs $11.29 expected.
- Revenue: $46.17 billion vs $42.90 billion expected.
- Google Cloud: $3.44 billion vs. $3.32 billion expected.
- YouTube ads: $5.04 billion vs. $4.39 billion expected.
- Traffic acquisition costs (TAC): $8.17 billion vs. $7.66 billion expected.
READ: Biggest IPO: World’s biggest Fintech plans to raise $34 billion
At the time of drafting this report, the world’s tech powerhouse, Google had a valuation of over a trillion-dollar and was trading at $1,567.24 with its Price/Earning Ratio standing at 32.91.
- However, Google’s parent company disclosed its revenue from “Other Bets,” which includes its subsidiaries outside of Google like the self-driving car company Waymo and Life Sciences business – Verily, brought in $178 million compared to $155 million a year ago.
- Meanwhile, Other Bets showed an operating loss of $1.10 billion, up from $941 million a year ago.
READ: Nike stocks post gains, women’s apparel division grow by 200%
What they are saying
The top brass of Google including its CEO, Sundar Pichai, and Wall street’s Ruth Porat, CFO of Google, gave valuable insights on why the most popular search engine company performed extremely well.
“We had a strong quarter, consistent with the broader online environment,” said Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of Alphabet and Google.
“It’s also a testament to the deep investments we’ve made in AI and other technologies, to deliver services that people turn to for help, in moments big and small.
READ: BTC bounty: 69,000 Bitcoins worth $700 million waiting for you
Ruth Porat, Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet and Google, said,
“Total revenues of $46.2 billion in the third quarter reflect broad-based growth led by an increase in advertiser spend in Search and YouTube, as well as continued strength in Google Cloud and Play.
“We remain focused on making the right investments to support long-term sustainable value.”
READ: Presco Plc projects N24.53 billion turnover in Q4 2020
Currencies
U.S dollar up, U.S GDP expands at record 33.1%
Investors selling out other G7 currencies and increasing their buying pressure on the U.S dollar.
The world’s safe-haven currency, the U.S dollar is enjoying a robust trading session, amid impressive data coming from the world’s largest economy, as investors are selling out other G7 currencies and increasing their buying pressure on the U.S dollar.
READ: U.S dollar drops, low U.S interest rates expected to persist for long
What we know
At the time of writing, the U.S dollar index – used to track the U.S dollar strength against 6 major currencies was up by 0.6%.
The world’s largest economy bounced incredibly well with a record – yet temporary surge of growth in Q3, as companies restarted and stimulus cash triggered more consumer spending – reversing fears coming from some quarters that the U.S economy was on the brink of collapsing amid surging COVID-19 crisis.
Explore some Advanced Financial Calculators on Nairametrics
- U.S GDP grew 7.4% from the prior period, a quarterly rise that equals an annualized pace of 33.1%, as seen from the U.S Commerce Department’s initial estimate released today.
- The data beat leading economists’ estimates for a 32% increase, which was already well above prediction three months ago for an 18% surge. Personal spending fueled the surge in growth, climbing an annualized 40.7% – also a record, while business investment and housing also posted strong increases.
READ: Credit to Nigerian economy falls to N38.67 trillion
Quick fact
The US Dollar Index tracks the American dollar against other major currencies such as the Japanese Yen, British Pound Sterling, Swedish Krona, the Euro, and more.
Individuals hoping to meet foreign exchange payment obligations, via dollar transactions to European countries, and Japan, would need fewer US dollars in meeting such obligations.
READ: Investors on rampage as Ethereum posts 10.3% gain
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, also spoke on key issues prevailing in the safe-haven currency market
“The US dollar is trading a bit firmer today as European and US equities fall on concerns over rising COVID-19 cases on both sides of the Atlantic.
“But it’s the laundry list of worries, be it pre-election caution, US Congress failure to launch (stimulus) or France and Germany lockdown concerns, risk aversion demand for the greenback is nothing new.
“Under these conditions, the US dollar tends to shine bright as the cleanest shirt in that dirty laundry list.”
Why the US dollar rallies higher
In spite of the world’s largest economy having a surge in COVID-19 caseloads, forex traders believe that the US recent data has now shown that the world’s largest economy is in good shape and recent price action showed an oversold signal in the past few days.
This means that any time the value of the safe-haven currency drops below the 93.00 support level, traders increase their long positions.
Market Views
Why Microsoft shares dropped 2% amid rising earnings
Microsoft shares dropped about 2% after the tech juggernaut gave unimpressive revenue guidance.
The world’s software giant, Microsoft saw its shares drop about 1.66% of its value, immediately after the tech juggernaut gave unimpressive revenue guidance. That said, Microsoft printed impressive first-quarter earnings which exceeded estimates.
READ: Software bug brings down Microsoft Teams, Azure
READ: MainOne’s subsidiary set to launch local version of Microsoft Stack Cloud
What you should know
- Microsoft’s stock price is falling on bearish comments coming from the company after it released impressive earning results, stating that its revenue guidance was weak and further hinted that it continued to face pressure from lower one-off sales of software due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Microsoft also revealed that operating profit margins were more likely to be affected in H1 2020 year. It increased its investments in its present cash cow business (cloud computing) while seeing a deep drop off in high-margin sales on its Windows operating system for Personal computers.
- It’s also important to note that the stock bears are hitting hard on the trillion-dollar market capitalized company on the bias that Microsoft further disclosed that for the final three months of 2020, its expected revenue would range between $39.6billion to $40.4billion; or a growth of 8% at the midpoint of the range, compared to global market forecasts of $40.4billion.
READ: Software bug brings down Microsoft Teams, Azure
Here are some highlights of its most recent earnings;
- Revenue was $37.2 billion and increased by 12%.
- Operating income was $15.9 billion and increased by 25%.
- Net income was $13.9 billion and increased by 30%.
- Diluted earnings per share were $1.82 and increased by 32%.
READ: PZ incurs N1 billion in exchange rate loss
Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $12.3 billion and increased 11%, with the following business highlights:
- Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 9%, driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 21% (up 20% in constant currency).
- Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased by 13% and Microsoft 365 Consumer subscribers increased to 45.3 million.
- LinkedIn revenue increased by 16%.
- Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 19% (up 18% in constant currency), driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 38% (up 37% in constant currency).
READ: Airtel Africa’s profit up 12.9%, customer base reaches 111.5 million
What they are saying
However, in its recent earnings call, Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, gave valuable insights into why Microsoft is heading in the right direction, with significant investments in its cloud businesses.
“The next decade of economic performance for every business will be defined by the speed of their digital transformation.
“We are innovating across our full modern tech stack to help our customers in every industry improve time to value, increase agility, and reduce costs.”
READ: Nigerian Banks expected to write off 12% of its loans in 2020
The C.F.O of Microsoft also buttressed the leading software maker’s long term investment.
“Demand for our cloud offerings drove a strong start to the fiscal year with our commercial cloud revenue-generating $15.2 billion, up 31% year over year.
“We continue to invest against the significant opportunity ahead of us to drive long-term growth,” said Amy Hood, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Microsoft.
Jim
October 30, 2020 at 2:21 pm
Iphone12 sales haven’t even had a chance to show profit. Phone has only been out for 2 weeks. Beat earnings