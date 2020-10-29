CAP Plc: Increase in investment income, others boost revenues

CAP Plc reported revenues of N5.99 billion in 2020 – 3.63% increase compared to N5.78 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.

Revenues increased by 3.63% from N5.77 billion to N5.99 billion YoY.

Revenues from paint products increased to N6.05 billion, +3.69% YoY.

Revenues from services increased to N33.90 million, +44.11% YoY.

Cost of sales increased to N3.30 billion, +8.86% YoY.

Gross profits decreased to N2.69 billion, -2.06 YoY.

Operating profits decreased to N1.17 billion, -20.94% YoY.

Pre-tax profits decreased to N1.36 billion, -24.50% YoY.

Post-tax profits decreased to N927.50 million, -24.50% YoY.

Earnings Per Share decreased to 133 kobo, -24% YoY.

Total assets increased to N7.82 billion, +15.64% YoY.

Total liabilities increased to N4.37 billion, +3.07% YoY.

Total equity increased to N3.45 billion, +36.78% YoY.

Bottom Line

CAP Plc recorded a boost in total revenue from an increase in its two revenue-generating units.

Though companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters, mostly due to COVID-19 – CAP Plc was able to increase its total revenues; however, pre-tax profits decreased.