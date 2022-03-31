CAP Plc has announced a dividend payment of N1.25 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share for the financial year ended 31 December, 2021.

This dividend payment will be subject to shareholders’ approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and appropriate withholding tax.

According to the disclosure filed with the Exchange (NGX), shareholders are to ensure their names are registered in the Register of Members by the qualification date of June 1, 2022.

On Friday, June 17, 2022, the dividend which amounts to N985.32 billion will be disbursed electronically to ordinary shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Wednesday, June 1st 2022, and those who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

The company’s registrar is Africa Prudential Plc and the e-dividend mandate form can be downloaded or filled online on the registrar’s website.

Chemical and Allied Products Plc has 788,259,520 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N15.61 billion at the time of filing this report. The company’s shares opened trading on 30th of March, 2022 at N19.80 per share and closed at N19.80 per share.

What you should know

Chemical and Allied Products Plc had released its Audited 2021 financial results for the period ended 31 December, 2021, reporting a profit of N1.12 billion, representing a 8% decline year on year. Revenue of N14.21 billion was reported in the full-year period compared to N8.88 billion in the same period of 2020.

Earnings per share was recorded as N1.51 kobo against N1.75 kobo recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

Year-to-date, the company’s shares have appreciated by 1.80% from N19.45 at the beginning of the year to N19.80 as at the time of writing this report.