FG upscales digital skills training, to train 500,000 youths

The Ministry of Youths and Sports Development is set to scale up its digital skills training to cover 500,000 youths across the country after securing funding under the COVID-19 stimulus budget.

This information was shared by the personal Assistant on New Media to President, Bashir Ahmad.

What you should know

Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Federal Executive Council had approved the N2.3 trillion stimulus plan recommended by the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan.

Why it Matters

Given the impact of the pandemic on income and business activities, the Federal Government of Nigeria, took a reactionary approach by instituting a COVID-19 stimulus budget.

In light of this, the ministry of youths and sports development has sought to tap from this fund for human capacity training and development, which in return has the potential to boost future income/profit and economic activities in general through impacting youths with the pre-requisite digital skills needed in the 21st century work place.

What they are saying

Commenting on the latest development, the minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare said: “The Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) has taken into cognizance the DEEL initiative, and I am glad to announce that we have gotten approval for the funding of a 12-month programme under the initiative that will see 500,000 of our youths upskilled in different digital skills.”

