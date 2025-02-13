Apple Inc. has made its Apple TV+ streaming service available to Android users, marking a rare move for the company as it expands beyond its usual ecosystem.

The app is now downloadable from the Google Play Store, allowing Android users to stream Apple’s exclusive content.

Apple has historically prioritized software development for iOS and MacOS, rarely venturing into Android. The last major service app Apple released on Android was Apple Music nearly a decade ago.

However, with the release of Apple TV+ on Android, the company appears to be prioritizing service expansion over device exclusivity.

Tapping into a broader audience

While iPhones dominate the U.S. market, Android holds a 72% share of the global smartphone market, according to Statcounter.

By launching Apple TV+ on Android, Apple is broadening its reach and tapping into a vast new audience.

Apple’s Services segment, which includes Apple TV+, iCloud, Apple Music, and AppleCare, is the company’s second-largest revenue generator after iPhone sales. The division achieved an annual revenue rate of $100 billion last year.

Apple TV+ is a key part of this success, with popular titles such as “Ted Lasso” and “Severance”, along with live coverage of Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball.

Pricing and availability in Nigeria

Findings from Nairametrics reveal that the Apple TV+ app is not yet available on the Google Play Store in Nigeria, despite Apple’s announcement.

When it becomes available, Google Play Store users will be able to subscribe using their Google accounts.

Apple TV+ remains one of Apple’s most competitive offerings in the streaming market.

The service costs $10 per month in the U.S. and is also included in Apple One bundles, which provide access to iCloud storage, Apple Music, and more.

Apple has not disclosed revenue-sharing terms, but both Apple and Google generally take a 15% commission from streaming service subscriptions within their app stores.

The Apple TV+ app is available through the Google Play Store, and users can subscribe using their Google accounts.

What you should know

In the evolving landscape of the streaming industry, Netflix has maintained a dominant position, boasting approximately 277.65 million global subscribers and leading in average revenue per user.

The company has also been exploring live sports broadcasting, considering bids for U.S. Formula 1 broadcasting rights starting from the 2026 season.

In Nigeria, other top players in the streaming industry include Amazon Prime Video, which has been expanding its presence with Nollywood collaborations, and Showmax, backed by MultiChoice, which focuses on local content and live sports. IrokoTV remains a key platform for Nollywood films, catering to both local and diaspora audiences.

Netflix has invested over $23 million in Nigerian movies since 2016, funding over 250 local productions. The company revealed that it has invested a total of $175 million in the creative industries of Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya between 2016 and 2022.